Is Christian Pulisic Signing an Extension at AC Milan? USMNT Star’s Net Worth, Contract & Sponsorships Explained

Christian Pulisic is on track to cement his role as a key player for AC Milan, as the club is getting ready to offer him a new contract extension. Since joining from Chelsea, the 25-year-old has impressed, fitting right into Serie A and becoming a key player in the Rossoneri’s attack.

However, this new deal shows just how much of an impact he has and proves that he’s a key part of the project happening at San Siro.

Has AC Milan confirmed Christian Pulisic contract extension until 2029?

AC Milan is rumored to be getting ready to show their appreciation for Christian Pulisic’s contributions by working on a contract extension that might last until June 2029. The winger’s current contract goes until mid-2027, but the new deal would keep him around for two more seasons. One important part of the update is a salary increase—from around €4 million net per year to about €5 million each year—recognizing his impact on the field.

Even though talks have slowed down lately, club officials are still feeling positive and see Pulisic as a key part of their plans for the future. This extension shows how much the club believes in his long-term impact and highlights Pulisic’s growing leadership and performance with the Rossoneri.

How Pulisic’s role at AC Milan has evolved since joining

Pulisic came in as a lively winger, bringing some serious technical skills, great dribbling, and the ability to play in various positions, whether it’s across the front line or even as a second striker. He kicked things off in style, scoring in his first match back in August. That got everyone talking and showed how crucial he was right from the start.

Then-coach Stefano Pioli definitely recognized his talent, saying, “I think the more you give the ball to players with quality, the better your odds of scoring a goal. It doesn’t matter if it is Rafael Leao or anyone else. I always knew Pulisic was a talent, this was never in doubt. In the phone call I had with him before he signed, it was evident that he was bringing a lot of quality to the squad. On top of that, he is also a very versatile player who can fill in for Leao or play behind the striker when needed.”

During the 2023–24 season, Pulisic scored 15 goals and provided 9 assists in all competitions, hitting personal bests and establishing himself as one of Milan’s top attackers. But the 2024–25 season brought even more growth. Pulisic scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists, making him Milan’s top scorer across all competitions. He played a key role in clinching the Supercoppa Italiana.

Pulisic has grown in his tactical approach as well. He’s good at moving the ball up the field with intention, making forward passes, and switching between playing wide and in the center, which has made him a key part of Milan’s build-up play. He’s not just a talented player anymore; he’s become a key player that everyone—teammates, managers, and fans—can rely on.

Christian Pulisic’s net worth and career earnings explained

As of 2025, Christian Pulisic is estimated to have a net worth of around $40 million, thanks to his salaries from top European clubs and some significant transfers. During his time at Chelsea, he made around $9.44 million each year in the later part of his stay, bringing his total earnings to about $42.5 million by 2023.

Also, Chelsea picked him up in January 2019 for about $73 million, making it a record for an American player. Since he joined AC Milan, he’s making about €5.13 million gross each year, which is roughly $5.8 million annually. He’s made around €59.9 million from salaries throughout his career, which is about $65 million when you adjust for 2025 values.

Christian Pulisic’s major sponsorships and endorsements

Back in August 2021, Christian Pulisic signed a long-term deal with PUMA, moving on from Nike to become one of the main faces of the brand’s ULTRA lineup. He landed a spot as one of their global ambassadors, sharing the spotlight with big names like Neymar and Sergio Aguero. Pulisic made his mark with his creative input—he got to have a say in product design, even creating his own signature logo and personalized versions of the ULTRA 1.3 boots. Since that time, a bunch of signature collections have popped up with his name on them.

A second collection launched in May 2023, drawing inspiration from his tattoos and showcasing apparel and gear such as cleats, graphic balls, and back-to-school packs. And, just recently, they kicked off the “Chasing the Dream” line in early 2025, featuring the ULTRA 5 ULTIMATE boots and some inspiring athletic gear for both kids and adults.

What this contract extension means for Pulisic and the USMNT?

Christian Pulisic’s contract extension with AC Milan means he gets to stay in the thick of top-level competition in Europe. This will help him stay match-fit and tactically sharp as he gears up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. By securing his position at Milan, he’s boosting his influence in the club and bringing some much-needed stability during this crucial time.

For the USMNT, this means having a fully fit and experienced star ready to take on major international fixtures, including the 2026 World Cup right here at home. Now, only time will tell how effective he will be when the national team will face the best in the world.