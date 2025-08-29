Is Lionel Messi Retiring After the 2026 World Cup? The Argentinian Star Drops Massive Career Update in Latest Interview

The ardent soccer fans can hardly forget the fabled night of May 1, 2005. A sublime pass by the Brazilian legend Ronaldinho birthed a legend when a 17-year-old Lionel Messi made sure the ball found its way on the back of Albacete’s net. And it has been quite a journey ever since. With over 870 goals for club and country, the Argentine’s status in the soccer community cannot be overstated. But all the magic that has kept the fans mesmerized for over two decades could soon come to an end.

For the last two seasons, Messi has been blooming flowers in the US with Inter Miami FC. Astoundingly, the 38-year-old continues to play with the same vigour, passion, and flair that made the La Masia player the undisputed GOAT to millions of fans worldwide. But, as they say, time spares none, and for years, fans have pondered when the dreaded time will arrive when Messi finally announces his retirement. But did he already drop the announcement?

Is this the final stretch for Lionel Messi?

Messi’s brace helped the Herons decimate Orlando City 3-1 in the Leagues Cup semi-final to continue their winning streak. After the match, a smiling Lionel Messi was heard talking to a reporter about his upcoming plans. In an X post by Clarin from August 28, the soccer superstar’s statements on Argentina’s next week’s meeting with Venezuela were shared. On being asked if the September match will be his last World Cup qualifier match in his home country, Leo said, “Yes, it’s going to be special, it’s going to be a very special game for me because it is the last of the qualifiers. I don’t know if later there will be more friendly games, but it is a very special game,” noting that his family will be present to stand witness to the occasion.

But while he didn’t exactly confirm that it will definitely be his last World Cup qualifier appearance, his words would be enough to make any fan believe that it is the case indeed. “I don’t know what will happen, but we are going with that intention,” Messi underscored that as of now, he’s looking at the upcoming match as his final goodbye on home soil.

Argentina has already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and at almost 40 years old, it’s understandable if Messi believes he has come to the twilight of his career. And yet, it would be a tough pill for the fans to swallow, nonetheless. Just last month, Leo overtook Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of career non-penalty goals in 163 fewer games. Former star Steve Nicol could hardly stop gushing about it.

“Messi’s whole focus is football while he’s playing. That’s the number one priority,” Nicol said on why Messi is indeed one of the greatest stars of all time, as his colleagues agreed without deliberation. Goes without saying, if Messi’s next match at the Estadio Monumental does turn out to be his last WC qualifier match, fans wouldn’t want to miss the sentimental moment. For both the star and his fans, it will be less about scoring points and more about looking back on Messi’s remarkable journey with fondness.

And it’s not just the generations of fans who have been inspired by the little maestro’s genius. Instead, Messi uplifts even his peers and colleagues to reach out and make extraordinary things happen.

Lionel Messi continues to show his peers the way

In early August, the Tottenham Hotspur legend Son Heung-Min stunned the world as news of his signing a new contract with LAFC came to the fore. Within days, the Korean legend’s jersey became one of the most-sold sports merchandise in the world, stunning experts and fans alike. But the smiling Korean didn’t hesitate to admit that the trend was already set by Messi.

“It’s huge. I mean, we are very lucky to watch Lionel Messi playing football in the same generation. Watching him play, scoring so many goals, and joining the MLS, I think it will affect so many players, and it also affects me that what he has done for his club and for his country. It just also changed my mind,” Son acknowledged that it was the “Messi effect” that prompted him to make the journey across the pond to the US. For someone like Heung-Min, who spent a decade in the UK, to admit such a thing should be another testament to how Lionel Messi is still the benchmark to beat for everyone.

For now, all the fans can do is sit back and wait for next week’s match between Argentina and Venezuela to arrive, and hope against hope that the worthy successor of Diego Maradona opts to continue building his legacy rather than hanging up his shoes for good. But which decision would you like to see Messi make? Would you like to see him keep pushing the boundaries, or has he earned his ride into the sunset in your books? Tell us in a comment!