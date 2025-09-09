Meet Hajime Moriyasu, Japan Soccer Team Coach: Wife, Family, Net Worth, Ethnicity, and More

“Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu bowed in appreciation to the fans who traveled all the way to Qatar to support their team Respect! ❤️,” ESPN FC tweeted back in 2022 after Japan’s World Cup campaign came to a heartbreaking end against Croatia. In the Round of 16, Japan took the lead against Croatia in the 43rd minute through Daizen Maeda, but Croatia equalized in the 55th minute via Ivan Perišić.

After a goalless extra time, the match went to penalties, where Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković saved three of Japan’s attempts, and Mario Pašalić converted the decisive spot-kick, giving Croatia a 3–1 shootout win and eliminating Japan. Hajime Moriyasu showed his gratitude and appreciation for the fans at the Al Janoub Stadium by bowing to them. And perhaps that’s what sums up the man: a humble human being.

Hajime Moriyasu: A Look at His Early Life and Career Beginnings

Hajime Moriyasu was born in Nagasaki, Japan, on August 23, 1968. He attended Nagasaki Nihon University High School and played football, where he soon was fast tracked through the youth ranks. Joining Mazda in 1987 (which later became Sanfrecce Hiroshima), he grew into a solid team player for the club.

Moriyasu was a defensive midfielder known for his ability to hold the middle of the field with his presence. One of his highlights as a player was when he helped his team win the second stage of the J1 League season in 1994 with Sanfrecce Hiroshima. Later in 1998, he went out on a loan to Kyoto Purple Sanga for the short term, returning to Sanfrecce Hiroshima in 1999.

Hajime Moriyasu head coach JPN, JULY 12, 2025 – Football / Soccer : EAFF E-1 Football Championship 2025 Men s match between Japan 2-0 China at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, South Korea.

He continued to be an important presence at Hiroshima until 2001. Even though he was offered a coaching position in 2002, he chose to continue playing and joined Vegalta Sendai, where he played for two seasons.

Hajime Moriyasu’s Trophies, Awards, and Achievements

The 57-year-old today has 35 caps for the Japanese national team between 1992 and 1996 with one goal in his bank. He did not miss a game during the 1992 AFC Asian Cup, which Japan went on to win. The only game he sat out was due to suspension. He had also taken part in the 1994 FIFA World Cup qualifying, in which Japan came tantalizingly close to qualifying in a game ever since remembered as the “Agony of Doha” after Iraq’s last-minute equalizer. As a manager, he achieved a fair amount of success.

One year after his retirement in 2003, the Japanese joined the Sanfrecce Hiroshima as an assistant coach. After coaching the Japanese younger team, he came as the head coach in 2012, leading them to three J1 League titles (2012, 2013, 2015) and multiple Japanese Super Cups. His leadership earned him J.League Manager of the Year honors in each of those title-winning seasons.

Hajime Moriyasu/ Image via Instagram: @1hajimem

Moriyasu’s coaching journey reached the national stage in 2018 when he took the helm of Japan’s national team. Under his guidance, Japan reached the AFC Asian Cup final in 2019 and won the EAFF E-1 Football Championship in 2022. The team’s impressive performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including victories over Germany and Spain, is one of the highlights of his tenure, despite heartbreak against Croatia. Hajime Moriyasu was also named the AFC Coach of the Year in the men’s category at the AFC Annual Awards Doha 2022.

Who is Hajime Moriyasu’s Wife?

Hajime Moriyasu has maintained a private personal life, and as of now, there is no publicly available information regarding the name or identity of his wife.

Does Hajime Moriyasu have Kids?

Hajime Moriyasu has three sons who have all followed in his footsteps in football. Keigo Moriyasu played as a striker for the Australian outfit Edgeworth FC and then for JPV Marikina in the Philippines. Shohei Moriyasu appeared as a defender for Kamatamare Sanuki in Japan and Onehunga Sports in New Zealand. The third son, Riku, was studying in Australia as of 2022.

He said in an interview that he still lives by his father’s principle, “When you meet someone, greet them first. Be a person before you are a soccer player.” Further, he also mentioned how the Japanese national coach is a family man. Riku said, “After the Germany game, I got a reply saying, ‘We’ll do our best next time. After the game against Spain, they sent me a message saying, ‘I was able to do my best because of my family’s support.’”

Who Are Hajime Moriyasu’s Parents?

Details about Hajime Moriyasu’s parents remain largely private, and there is no publicly available information regarding their identities or professions.

Hajime Moriyasu’s Siblings

Hajime Moriyasu has one younger brother named Hiroshi Moriyasu. Hiroshi, much like his elder brother’s children, followed in his footsteps, beginning at Mazda Auto Hiroshima in 1990, then moved to Seino Transportation in 1992, playing regularly for both clubs over several seasons. In 1994, Hiroshi joined PJM Futures, which later became Tosu Futures and eventually Sagan Tosu, remaining with the team until 2000. During his career, he made 163 league appearances and scored 2 goals, establishing himself as a reliable defender in Japanese football.

Hajime Moriyasu’s Net Worth

As of 2025, Hajime Moriyasu’s net worth is estimated at around $2 million. The 57-year-old has built a solid football career, currently earning a respectable salary as the head coach of Japan. His leadership during the FIFA World Cup 2022 further cemented his reputation, and he now earns approximately £932,008 a year guiding the national team.

What is Hajime Moriyasu’s Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion?

Moriyasu is Japanese by nationality and ethnicity, while he has kept his religious beliefs private.