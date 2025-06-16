Jonatan Giráldez’s Transfer Sparks Buzz Among NWSL Analysts Amid Michele Kang’s Controversial Decision

“Football is unpredictable”—a quote you’ve likely heard many times, but one that was recently echoed by someone who’s lived it like few others. Jonatan Giraldez, ladies and gentlemen, believes it’s nearly impossible to plan your next five years in the beautiful game. And boy, was he right. Having left FC Barcelona Femení last summer as a champion, he took over as Washington Spirit head coach—not just with a revolutionary vision, but with a plan to stay for the long haul.

Yet, as the Spaniard knows all too well, things in soccer can change in the blink of an eye. He was soon compelled to join French side OL Lyonnais—the very club also owned by Spirit owner Michele Kang. But now that the move is done and dusted, one wonders: was his brief stint actually a positive for the NWSL side? Well, at least former American forward Darian Jenkins seems to think so.

“I’ll say it was successful,” began the former Orlando Pride forward on the CBS Sports Golazo show. “That’s a really big change going from coaching a team like Barcelona, who anybody you put in, is going to maintain its level. That league is completely different from the NWSL where week-in, week-out, anything can happen. Anybody can win on any given day.”

Drawing parallels between the 33-year-old’s previous stint with the Catalan side and his time at the D.C.-based club, Jenkins insisted that Giráldez deserves credit for rising to the challenge. Notably, last year he led the team to a second-place finish in the NWSL standings and a spot in the Championship final—although they fell short against Orlando Pride, they got their revenge in the Challenge Cup.

Being able to achieve all of this in the absence of a few key names who were injured is beyond impressive in the eyes of the former KC Current star. “He’s dealt with a lot,” continued Jenkins, “To still lead this team for how successful they are, still high on the table, I’d say it’s successful.”

Interestingly, echoing the retired American professional’s thought was also fellow analyst Lisa Carlin. She praised Giraldez’s ability to quickly establish his setting within the Spirit players, that too, in the midst of the season. “It’s just been a constant change on every level at Washington Spirit. It’s a lot to juggle,” added Carlin.

Even if there’s no end to the praise for the job that Giraldez did for the Washington Spirit, many expressed their discontent over his surprise dismissal from the job. Likewise, USWNT icon Megan Rapinoe had vocally questioned owner Michele Kang over her decision to “cross-resource and reference” her own teams.

Yet, the only explanation that Kang was able to give in response to such assertions was by expressing her heartiest thanks to the 2x Champions League-winning boss for being a part of Kynisca Sports International group that orchestrates the Spirit, OL Lyonness, and newly promoted WSL side London City Lionesses.

“We are grateful for his decision to remain part of the Kynisca family. He will play a crucial role in elevating OL Lyonnes to new heights for the players and fans,” said the American businesswoman as compiled by Goal.

Well, in a way, things have even worked out for Washington Spirit and its players despite the exit of Jonatan Giraldez.

Jonatan Giráldez has left Washington Spirit in safe hands

Assistant coach Adrián González was promoted to Giraldez’s position, giving him the sole responsibility to continue to help the Spirit maintain its momentum in the league. “Adrian has proven that he is ready for this role,” insisted Michele Kang as she looks forward to seeing the NWSL side achieve great success under his leadership.

This only led to the inception of another debate in the CBS Sports Golazo’s studio about whether the players are happy they didn’t have to endure a looming cloud on their faces thinking who’ll coach them. Former WSL star Jen Beattie thinks so, calling it a “smooth transition” for players who are working with a coach they are quite familiar with.

“He is in the building already; He’s already working… it does make the situation much smoother knowing the methodology that’s going to happen and the processes you’re familiar with, you’ve seen last season, ready to just go into it next time,” remarked the former Bay FC defender.

So can we call it a win-win situation for Washington Spirit and Jonatan Giráldez? That’s something for you to decide in the comments.