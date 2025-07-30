Las Vegas Set to Repeat Important FIFA World Cup Event After 31-Year-Long Wait

Sounds unreal, but the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially begun. In less than a year, the 23rd edition of this prestigious tournament will kick off, running from June 11 to July 19, 2026. As the clock ticks down to the opening match of the United States, Canada, and Mexico co-hosted spectacle, several key developments are unfolding—one of the latest being the revival of a historic event that hasn’t occurred in over three decades.

Well, according to the esteemed sources of ESPN, the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be taking place in Las Vegas on December 5. Though the apex authority of the beautiful game has not revealed the place and date for the event, Pachuca executive Pedro Cedillo, who has been actively promoting Mexico as a host for World Cup training camps, has shared this information. “Dec. 5, if I’m not mistaken, is precisely the day the draw takes place, or at the beginning of December,” he said.

“I understand it will be in Las Vegas, and that’s where we need to be present to provide information about the city of Pachuca, the state of Hidalgo, and the two venues we have,” added Cedillo. Given how Las Vegas looks to be the prime destination to host the draw, sources report that the very famous Sphere arena could be the actual place where the event takes place.

Now, one may argue that FIFA might also consider other options in the city, with one being the Las Vegas Convention Center, which is exactly the place where the draw took place for the 1994 World Cup that the United States had hosted. However, that location and even others, for that matter, are all already booked for December 5, which, of course, is the expected date of the event.

Known for its elegant and unique structure, with its massive 54,000-square-meter screen outside displaying various graphics to keep the vibe of Las Vegas alive, The Sphere, even after holding a capacity of over 17,500, won’t be considered as a possible venue. Yet, the biggest takeaway is that it’s the Nevada-based city that remains the ultimate destination to host the World Cup draw.

Either way, only time will tell where exactly this crucial event will take place. More than that, it is important to at least see teams qualify for the tournament first. Speaking of which, what is the update on it so far? Also, are there any new things to keep track of?

More about the developments surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup!

Starting with the qualified teams so far, yes, we know, it’s too early to even discuss who will make the cut in the 48-team list. Sure, host teams, including the United States, Mexico, and Canada, are no less than pre-qualified; several other teams have also successfully booked their place in the tournament.

From the Asian federation, we have IR Iran, Uzbekistan, Jordan, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Australia, while Argentina, Brazil, and Ecuador represent the South American belt, a.k.a. the CONMEBOL. Representing the Oceania federation solely is none other than New Zealand. As for Europe’s biggest giants, nothing can be confirmed until the final round of UEFA European qualifiers concludes later this year.

For those wondering how the qualification is granted, it’s quite simple. In fact, the allocation of spots across the six continental confederations has already been finalized. Asia (AFC) will receive eight direct entries along with one spot in the FIFA Play-Off Tournament, while Africa (CAF) will have nine direct qualifiers plus one play-off place. North and Central America, along with the Caribbean (Concacaf), will be granted six direct spots and two playoff opportunities.

Additionally, South America (CONMEBOL) will also have six direct qualifiers and one playoff spot, whereas Oceania (OFC) will gain one direct place and one playoff berth. Europe (UEFA) will lead the pack with 16 direct spots. As for the three host nations—Canada, Mexico, and the United States—they have occupied three of the CONCACAF slots.

Until now, 13 teams have qualified, with 35 teams yet to book their place for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Let’s see who else is granted the ticket. As for some remarkable developments, FIFA has started pre-launching some remarkable ticketing and hospitality options for fans as well.

Overall, the preparations are in full swing, as one desperately awaits the grandest stage of the beautiful game.