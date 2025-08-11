Latest Lionel Messi–Son Heung-Min Comparison Sparks MLS Debate in Soccer Community

“The memory that I have chosen is the phone call that I got when I was in bed in Japan saying that Leo Messi was signing for Inter Miami,” remarked David Beckham last year during his appearance on ‘This Life of Mine… with James Cordon’ show. For a global fashion and soccer icon who has enjoyed countless treasured moments, calling Messi’s signing his “best recollection” says it all — a testament to the Argentinian superstar’s seismic impact on MLS. Yet, that legacy may now be under threat from one name: Son Heung-min.

The past few weeks have been quite a rollercoaster for LAFC fans — from this very name being linked in a superficial way to actually signing, and then making a debut this weekend against FC Cincinnati, leaving everyone buzzing. But who would have thought that a mere half-hour appearance could ignite a debate in the soccer community that might potentially challenge the popularity of Lionel Messi?

For context, it all began from a very controversial and unique perspective shared by an MLS-based fan page on X, @MlsMoves. Interestingly, the tweet read, “I’m starting to think Son might gain MLS more fans than Messi.” Though it may end up giving an impression that this page is calling the South Korean international better than La Pulga, it quickly added another follow up tweet saying, “No, Son isn’t better than Messi. I just think the Korean fans are more likely to sign up for Apple TV to watch him than most Messi fans. We shall see.”

Either way, this ended up creating a havoc among ardent fans on the internet, who couldn’t hold themselves to share their opinions and build on the conversation.

Alleged Lionel Messi and Son Heung-min rivalry ignites a passionate debate

“No chance. Messi isn’t just a footballer, he’s a global phenomenon. The kind of icon who transcends sport entirely. Son’s a fantastic player and a massive star in his own right, but we’re talking about the guy who’s been the face of world football for nearly two decades.”

“I think a larger % of Son fans will sign up to watch when compared to Messi fans. With that said, Messi has 20-30X more fans than Son. So in total numbers it won’t come close, it’s Messi.”

“Son has the more loyal fans. That’s the difference.”

“Are you stupid brother? You assume messi fans are broke? Messi even has fans in Korea lmao. Or for what stupid could you even think this?? You have to be farming engagement from messi haters in MLS lol. Glad I’m not following you”

“That’s just delusional”

“Son better fill NFL stadiums like Messi has but both can’t bring in as many people as they should due to MLS being on Apple. If MLS didn’t get greedy and had partners like CBS, FOX, ESPN/ABC, Turner (most in the US have access to) more people would be able to easily watch MLS.”