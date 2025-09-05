Leagues Cup’s Suspension Decision for Luis Suarez and More Faces Major Backlash: “What a Joke”

Lionel Messi stood and watched as Seattle Sounders deservedly lifted the 2025 Leagues Cup. But not all of Messi’s teammates were gracious in defeat. In fact, Luis Suarez’s dirty antics once again got the better of him. The skirmish he instigated got out of hand pretty quickly. And then it went from bad to worse. So much so that you knew some hefty sanctions were in order.

And it has arrived. The Leagues Cup Organizing Committee has passed its ruling, which seems all right at first. But it’s the loopholes that have left the MLS fans jeering at the league officials. Tom Bogert of the MLS and USMNT Insider shared the update on X on September 5. “BREAKING: The Leagues Cup has handed out the following suspensions for the altercation after the final:

– Luis Suarez: 6 games

– Sergio Busquets: 2 games

– Tomas Aviles: 3 games

– Sounders coach Steven Lenhart: 5 games”.

Doesn’t look that wrong, does it? And yet, it looks like no suspension will be served. Sounds confusing? The last line of the tweet made all the difference: “Suspensions only for Leagues Cup”. The sanctions meted out involved what happened in the Leagues Cup Final on August 31. Coming in as favorites, Inter Miami were blanked 3-0. But Miami didn’t leave without some fireworks. Luis Suarez led the infamous way as he engaged opponent midfielder Obed Vargas soon after the final whistle.

He was joined by high-profile teammate Sergio Busquets as both sides clashed in the ugly brawl. More personnel from both teams got involved, which even saw the shameful incident of Luis Suarez spitting on Seattle security director Gene Ramirez. Both Busquets and Aviles threw hands at the opponents. As we said, it was just a matter of when the decisions would come.

Along with the suspensions, the players would also be fined for their involvement, which even saw the brawl spill over outside the Lumen Field. The violence and the chaos that the fans resorted to ended up tarnishing what was otherwise an unbelievable MLS story – a team of underdogs beating a superstar roster of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo De Paul.

After the incident, it was all about what the decision would be. And that’s where the league bosses seemed to have dropped the ball, as the fans are pointing it out.

MLS fans fail to see punishment for Luis Suarez and his teammate

Obviously, bans and fines are the right way to go. But is the Leagues Cup ruling hiding something in plain sight? One of them said, “2 guys will be retired and one probably will be elsewhere next year, wild.” He was talking about Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, 38 and 37 years old, respectively, and current contracts expiring in the ongoing 2024-25 season.

With the Leagues Cup campaign being over for the season, the suspension will apply for the upcoming season, but Suarez and Busquets may not even be there. On the other hand, Tomas Aviles is a 21-year-old center-back who plays for Argentina right now. Once Messi leaves, whose contract is also up after the ongoing season, it’s doubtful how many of his national and club connections will remain at Inter Miami, or even in the MLS. Yep, the fan has a legit point.

One fan went, “What a joke”, while another wrote, “So basically nothing??” Seems like implementing the suspension next season will have no effect, especially on Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, who were the main culprits in the incident. Rather, this MLS fan shared what should be done. “Pathetic,” he wrote. “MLS better hand out suspensions now for regular season play”. That is exactly what the MLS has done in the past when dealing with League Cup suspensions and incidents.

When Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke was given a three-game Leagues Cup suspension in 2019 for his actions towards officials following the loss to Tigres, the MLS also interjected to hand Petke an additional 3-game suspension in the MLS league. In 2015, Clint Dempsey was given a 6-game ban for ripping up the referee’s notebook in a U.S. Open Cup match. MLS then added another 3-game suspension in the league.

Such a policy can ensure enforcement of the suspensions, and the players are held accountable for their actions. Inter Miami has 9 games left in the regular season. Time to make a decision fast.

There were complaints about the verdict, too. One guy complained about Sergio Busquets’ ruling. “2 games for a sucker punch is criminal,” he went. The Inter Miami midfielder was involved in the skirmish with Obed Vargas and looked to have shoved the Sounders midfielder in the face. Unclassy? For sure. A lengthier ban? Who knows?

For now, we await further communication from the MLS. Do you think the MLS hands out supplementary suspensions in the regular season? Let us know your thoughts!