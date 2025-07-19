Lindsey Horan Gets Honest About USWNT’s Assumed Euros Title Hopes Post Emma Hayes’ Squad Changes

“For me, the Euro is more complicated than the World Cup,” said Kylian Mbappe last year, referring to the higher difficulty level of the UEFA-hosted tournament. Naturally, his statement sparked widespread debate, with many sharing differing views and even supporters from other continents challenging European teams to face South American sides. Even players from other federations also weighed in—Brazil’s Raphinha, for instance, defended CONMEBOL by saying, “I would like to see the European nations play the qualifiers on the fields where we play.” While there’s no clear answer to the debate, it somehow made its way into the women’s game, prompting Lindsey Horan to reflect on whether the USWNT could win the Euros—if they ever had the chance to compete.

Her answer? Not exactly a definitive yes, but a soothing one. “It’s so hard because we’re obviously missing a lot of players, but we have a lot of new young players, inexperienced players that are doing so well. It would be so hard to say. Also, Emma would fully prepare us for a tournament and tournament mode,” said the OL Lyonnes star on the latest episode of The Women’s Game podcast hosted by Sam Mewis.

“So, it would be a little bit different than what we’ve been doing and how we’ve been playing, but I still think it goes back to mentality. I will always say we would be killing it and winning. Like, performance-wise, it goes back to the tournament piece. Like, I don’t know how exactly our style would be at this point because we’ve had so many changes, so many new players, and everything, but we would be finding ways to win, and we would be making our way through this tournament.“