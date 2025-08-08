Lionel Messi Becomes Reason Behind $26 Million MLS Contract as Son Heung-Min Calls Out Soccer Legend

“Dream come true.” Those were the very first words of Son Heung-Min after joining Los Angeles FC. For someone who spent over a decade playing at the highest level with Tottenham Hotspur and even secured a European title, signing with an American club might seem like an odd move. But make no mistake—it’s not just the record-breaking $26 million deal, the most expensive in MLS history, that makes this switch so special. What truly fulfills Son’s ambition is the chance to play in the same league as the greatest jewel the beautiful game has ever seen: none other than Lionel Messi!

It has been quite obvious that over the last couple of years, since the arrival of La Pulga, Major League Soccer has witnessed a massive boom in terms of its popularity among fans, let alone big names opting for the very neglected league, at least in front of the big European leagues. So, consider Son as someone who was already convinced about the idea of playing in the States because of the 2022 World Cup winner.

During an interview with ESPN UK, when asked about “The Messi effect” that the MLS has gone through, the former Tottenham Hotspur star replied, “It’s huge. I mean, we are very lucky to watch Lionel Messi playing football in the same generation. Watching him play, scoring so many goals, and joining the MLS, I think it will affect so many players, and it also affects me that what he has done for his club and for his country. It just also changed my mind.”

And so what if the Argentinian superstar is on a rival side? For Son Heung-min, the chance to be able to share the same pitch even while donning a different jersey is enough for Son to feel grateful. “I’m very lucky that I can share the same pitch with him,” concluded the former SV Hamburg forward.

Honestly, even this praise falls short of the impact Lionel Messi has had at Inter Miami. Just look at this season alone—the forward has racked up a stunning 18 goals and 7 assists in, wait for it, just 18 games. His overall performance with the Herons over the past two years has been nothing short of remarkable, with 58 goals and 28 assists in 70 appearances across all competitions.

Not to mention, he also led the David Beckham-owned side to their first-ever silverware, claiming both the Leagues Cup and the 2024 MLS Shield. Game in, game out, the 38-year-old continues to dominate up front, surely inspiring players like Son Heung-Min to follow in his footsteps and aim to replicate that kind of success with his new MLS team. In fact, consider it done, as the South Korean international has already sent a bold message to his ardent supporters.

LAFC was indeed not the “first choice” for Son Heung-min

While one can understand the Lionel Messi factor, Son himself admitted that a lot of efforts were also put in by the club board members to convince him and explore the MLS with the black and gold. “If I’m honest, it was not my first choice,” the 33-year-old vocally admitted during his initial unveiling in front of the media.

However, before LAFC supporters could give him a bombastic side eye, the former Bayer Leverkusen forward gave a convincing answer about what one can expect from him during his time in LA. “I’m more than happy [to join]; so, so excited to see you all. I’m here to win, [to] perform,” he said, hoping to help Steve Cherundolo’s side, who are currently struggling in sixth place in the Western Conference with a tally of just 36 points.

Misery further saw LAFC endure a group-stage exit from the ongoing Leagues Cup, a match that even their latest South Korean addition had witnessed. However, Son is desperate to make things better for the club with his own contribution. “I will definitely show you some exciting football,” concluded Heung-min, before jokingly asking the audience whether they prefer the sport to be called football or soccer?

“Football, it is,” the people sitting in front of him replied. It seems they’ve finally started to accept the man at their club, even if he came all the way here under the influence of none other than Lionel Messi. Regardless, share your thoughts in the comments.