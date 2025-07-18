Lionel Messi Becomes Target For ESPN Hosts as “Embarrassed” Comments Flood In

Lionel Messi is playing his second full MLS season with Inter Miami, and he has already found himself at the top of the league. The FIFA World Cup winner has played 17 matches and finds himself at the top of the MLS scoring table with 16 goals. In fact, the 38-year-old had shown blistering form ahead of Miami’s 3-0 loss against Cincinnati earlier this week.
Before the game, Messi became the first player in MLS history to score multiple goals in five consecutive league games, resulting in five consecutive wins. “It’s incredible what he continues to do to break records, now every three days. He is the leader,” former Argentina teammate turned Miami coach Javier Mascherano said when Miami beat Nashville 2-1. Yet, all this didn’t save LM10 from some harsh criticism.
Despite great scoring form, Cincinnati had stopped the midfield magician, displaying some firepower of their own. The MLS team took the lead early and never looked back. While Messi did make some ambitious scoring attempts, they fell woefully short. Instead, the Ballon d’Or winner found himself on the grass after both failed attempts, prompting ESPN analysts to take some harsh jabs.
“Embarrassed… He’s embarrassed himself,” said ESPN FC’s Craig Burley as Dan Thomas laughed while reviewing Messi’s failed attempt to score an acrobatic goal. What’s more? It was a challenge for the LM10 to level the playing field just ahead of halftime, as Cincinnati only had a 1-goal lead in the 1st half. Unfortunately, things only got worse for the MLS goals leader.
“Poor. Just poor. That’s it. I mean, sell him. He’s done,” joked Burley once again after Lionel Messi missed another similar attempt with 10 minutes left in the game. While it was clear that the ESPN FC hosts were exaggerating and just trying to inject some humor, the comments did come at the 38-year-old’s expense. However, the loss is not the end of the world, as Inter Miami is in fifth, and a lot can change in the coming months.
Help is on the way for Lionel Messi
The Copa America-winning soccer icon has claimed the top of the MLS’s scoring charts. It’s also evident that Inter Miami’s midfield star could use some help. Despite the being a lvivng legend, at 38, Messi’s age is definitely a factor. After all, he is no longer the lightning-fast, young Barcelona star, and taking on a defensive line of younger soccer stars is no easy task.
Unfortunately for Lionel Messi, he isn’t the only Inter Miami midfielder in his late 30s. Sergio Busquets is 37, Jordi Alba is 36, and Herculez Gomez believes that Messi needed a younger player for the perfect boost. Well, it seems like the Miami administration has also realized the problem and has already worked out a solution.
That’s because multiple news outlets, including the Associated Press, ESPN, and others, have cited reliable sources to report on Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul making a trip across the Atlantic. The 31-year-old midfielder is not just younger but also has experience playing alongside Messi, as he is part of the Argentinian national team. Gomez believes he’s the perfect signing.
“Frankly… Talented as they come, Rodrigo De Paul. An enforcer, if you will. Messi’s bodyguard, as he’s been portrayed. A protector, facilitator… the first one to spring the attack there to cling things up,” Gomez said about De Paul. The ESPN commentator sounded convinced that with Sergio Busquets’ contract expiring at the end of this year, Rodrigo De Paul will be the perfect midfield partner for Lionel Messi. Yet what do you think? Will De Paul’s inclusion help Inter Miami solve their midfield woes? Tell us in the comments.
