Lionel Messi Called Out by USMNT Legend Alexi Lalas After MLS All Star Suspension Debate

“The truth is that it was difficult not having played the other day,” remarked Lionel Messi after being compelled to sit out the FC Cincinnati clash on Saturday. The reason? He was suspended by MLS for missing the All-Star Game without a valid medical excuse — a punishable offense under the league’s rulebook. Although several days have passed since the incident, the dust has yet to settle, as USMNT icon Alexi Lalas has taken a sharp dig at Messi for skipping the game.

Since this event, the entire soccer world hasn’t stopped debating over whether the Argentinian superstar, alongside his teammate Jordi Alba, was right in his own sense to skip the match, or is he actually in the wrong this time. Not to mention, the 37-year-old has even been linked to a surprise transfer, with many alleging a potential frustration over the league’s rules.

Then again, Alexi Lalas was bold enough to tell the Inter Miami skipper and his camp about their lack of accountability. “When it comes to Messi and this particular All-Star game, this is an absolutely avoidable own goal from everybody that was involved, whether it’s the league, it’s Inter Miami, or it’s Messi himself,” began the former defender on the latest episode of his own co-hosted State of the Union podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago FL: Inter Miami CF v New York City FC FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 22: Lionel Messi 10 of Inter Miami CF prior to the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and New York City FC at Chase Stadium on February 22, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photo by Dax Tamargo/Sipa USA Fort Lauderdale Chase Stadium FL USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xDaxxTamargox Editorial use only sipausa_59708375

AD

“But I will say that the framing that is happening right now of Messi as some saint, waging some righteous fight against the perceived evils and ills of MLS and its structure, or even the very concept of an MLS All-Star game, that’s a little rich, and that’s a little ridiculous,” added Lalas.

He reminded Messi that signing a contract with an MLS team means committing to every match, day in and day out, and not just skipping one simply because he or his team felt like it—unless, of course, a valid reason exists. “So, Messi, you need to grow up. You need to participate,” boldly added the former LA Galaxy star.

Alexi Lalas made it clear to the former Paris Saint-Germain star that had he never really wanted to play in the All-Star game, the forward should have negotiated that while pre-signing for the Herons. “But now, to say, ‘No, I’m not playing for it?’ I’m not buying it,” insisted Lalas. Notably, after the suspension soup, head coach Javier Mascherano insisted the team doesn’t have any “resentment” against the MLS over this decision, even adding, “We’ve moved past that.”

Yet, Inter Miami owner, Jorge Mas, revealed how “extremely upset” the 8x Ballon d’Or winner was about the suspension, even hoping that “it doesn’t have an impact long-term” on La Pulga over his relationship with MLS as a whole, before calling this MLS suspension rule “frankly draconian.” Things you have to do for the best player of the league, eh? Then again, this is something that Alexi Lalas agrees with, slightly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite jabs, Alexi Lalas understands Lionel Messi’s defense

While Lalas was all praise for Jorge Mas, Alexi Lalas called the Herons co-owner an “aspirational type of disruptor” that the MLS needs specifically. The former American international said that he understands why Mas was one step ahead in defending his players, insisting he not only wants this All-Star rule to be changed but also wants to do more with his team and the MLS as a whole. However, Lalas related to how sad it is to see that the Florida-based club owner is being “held back.”

USA Today via Reuters Feb 1, 2024; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after a play against Al-Nassr during the second half at Kingdom Arena. Mandatory Credit: Victor Fraile-USA TODAY Sports

That only forced the former defender to urge the MLS to bring about a change within itself. “For all its success in the last 30 years, I think MLS needs to be big and bold. I’ve said it before, they need to be arrogant in the most positive sense going forward with those moonshots. And I think Jorge Mas is one of the owners that wants to do those types of things. So, I get why he’s defending Messi right here,” admitted Lalas.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then again, Alexi still claimed that as the owner, if Jorge Mas wants to ignite a revolutionary change within the MLS, he should do so by first fixing things for his own team. In a nutshell, Lalas is both critical and in favor of both MLS and Lionel Messi and Co. Indeed, some interesting views frpm the former USMNT star. Speaking of which, share your views in the comments as well.