“Lionel Messi Is Above MLS”: Don Garber Warned About League’s Future as Soccer Legend Gets Brutally Honest

15 July 2023 was the date when MLS was officially introduced to the ‘Messi effect’. The 8-time Ballon d’Or champion joined Inter Miami CF on a two and a half year deal. At the time, Don Garber, MLS Commissioner, had said, “We are overjoyed that the greatest player in the world chose Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer, and his decision is a testament to the momentum and energy behind our League and our sport in North America.” He believed that this move would show the world that MLS can be a League of Choice for the best players in the game, but is it so?

For others like Xavier Ansensi (Inter Miami Chief Business Officer), it was a historic moment for not only the club and the league but also US soccer as a whole, both in sporting terms and business opportunities. Let’s talk numbers: the club’s annual revenue jumped from around $50-60 million in 2022 to a projected $200 million by the end of 2024. Forbes now values Inter Miami at $1.2 billion, making it among the most valuable soccer franchises in North America. Lionel Messi’s arrival has also attracted several other soccer stars to the MLS. In 2024, there was a record new attendance of 23,234 per match and sellouts of about 213.

Not only that, there was even a rise in sponsorship revenue (13%) and a significant amount of social media growth. Seeing these massive numbers, fans might have wondered if Lionel Messi was even bigger than the MLS. However, recently, in a controversial move, the tournament organizers handed Lionel Messi and his teammate, Jordi Alba, a one-match suspension for skipping the MLS All-Star game earlier this week. “Per league rules, any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club’s next match,” MLS said in a public statement on Friday. Recently, in an interview with ESPN, former Venezuelan soccer player Alejandro Moreno was seen sending out a subtle warning about the league’s future.

He highlighted the inconsistency in decision-making when it comes to the MLS dealing with these things. “Over the years, we’ve sat here and criticized the fact that they changed and bend the rules for specific teams and specific players. So in this case, they didn’t change or bend the rule for Lionel Messi,” said Moreno. Having said that, he further went on to add, “I suppose, in that sense, you kind of go, all right, Don Garber, all right, MLS. However, the point that MLS tries to make and that Don Garber tries to make in suspending Lionel Messi one match, it’s trying to say that no one is above MLS and the rules of MLS in Major League Soccer. Truth of the matter is that we all know, the players know, the owners know, the teams know, the TV people know, everybody knows, the fans know, (3:38) that Lionel Messi is above MLS.”

Alejandro Moreno went on to claim that he’s not asking the league to accommodate Lionel Messi, and how many games he played, and whether he gets suspended because of it or not. But instead, he says that let’s not pretend that because they suspend Messi conveniently in a home game and put their foot down and say, ‘No, we’re the ones that make the decisions here. That’s not the case. Lionel Messi does as he wants. You may want to suspend him if you so desire, but be careful. Be careful that you’re poking the bear here.’

He looked a bit concerned if this move could next push Messi to look for other options instead of MLS. If that’s the case, then Moreno predicts that the house of cards will again topple, and he clearly doesn’t think that it helps MLS in the long run. What was Lionel Messi’s reaction to this ban?

Lionel Messi is “extremely upset” with this one-match ban

During an interview, Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas revealed Lionel Messi’s reaction to the ban. He said, “He’s very upset, extremely upset, as expected. I’m hopeful it doesn’t have an impact long-term. Will it have an impact initially, in the players’ perception of how the league rules work? Absolutely no doubt.” He claimed that both players couldn’t understand this decision of how not attending an exhibition match led directly to a suspension.

Further on, Mas stated that the rule is “frankly draconian“. MLS commissioner Don Garber admitted that the decision to suspend Lionel Messi was a very difficult decision, and he also said that he knows Messi loves this league. Garber stated that he doesn’t think any player has done more for MLS than Messi, and he completely understands, respects, and admires his commitment to Inter Miami.

But having said that, he didn’t forget to mention, “Unfortunately, we have a long-standing policy regarding participation in the All-Star Game and we had to enforce it.”

The 38-year-old Argentine superstar has made 43 appearances for Inter Miami and scored 39 goals for the MLS side. However, his contract is set to expire at the end of the 2026 season. After witnessing all this drama surrounding the MLS All-Star game, is there any chance of Messi looking for other options in the near future? Well, amid all these controversies and speculations, Lionel Messi’s close friend and World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul has joined Inter Miami from the Spanish club Atletico Madrid. Inter Miami is currently placed in the fifth spot on the table with 42 points. Can Messi and De Paul help them reach the top and finish the year on a higher note?