Lionel Messi Refusal for MLS All-Star Sparks Heated Debate over US Sports

It sounded bold and revolutionary, even. Just three years ago, shortly after taking over Chelsea, American billionaire Todd Boehly wanted to shake things up. And by shake up, we mean he suggested something wild by Premier League standards. A North vs South All-Star Game. Yes, Boehly pitched the idea like it was the NBA, saying the Premier League could take a little bit of a lesson from American sports. He even referenced MLB’s All-Star Game, pulling in $200 million. But from day one, the reaction wasn’t exactly warm. So why didn’t it ever happen? Keep reading because the backlash was louder than the proposal after Lionel Messi‘s recent controversy.

From the jump, fans were not sold. A YouGov poll showed that the majority of supporters were against it, especially older ones. Younger fans were a bit more open, but still, it wasn’t exactly a hit. Boehly tried to make the case that it would raise money for lower-league football and bring a fresh twist to the sport. Adam Sommerfeld, an investment specialist, backed the idea, saying U.S. involvement could make the league more entertaining. But after all that talk… nothing. No date, no plan, no follow-up. It vanished from the headlines until ESPN FC brought it back.

Just recently, on a new episode of ESPN FC, the old idea came bubbling up again. Host Dan Thomas turned to veteran journalist Gabriele Marcotti and threw the question right at him: “So Gab, I’m going to ask you this as Mr. Contrarian on the panel, should the Premier League have an All-Star Game where other European leagues’ all-stars could play against each other? Would the panel be willing to pay to watch them play?” You could almost hear the sigh before the response.

via Imago HARRISON, NJ- JULY 19: Lionel Messi 10 of Inter Miami during the second half of the game against the New York Red Bulls on July 19, 2025, at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire SOCCER: JUL 19 MLS, Fussball Herren, USA New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami CF EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25071913985

Marcotti replied with brutal honesty: “I should tell you that I think it’s kind of a stupid idea. Um, and I’m not saying this just ’cause it was Todd Boehly’s brilliant brainchild, as if nobody ever thought about this before.” He explained that such concepts had been floated decades ago, saying, “They used to have leagues from different countries face each other and whatever.” He made it clear that the idea just doesn’t work in practice. “The reality is, everybody who goes and does this, when the players do turn up, they generally tend to half-ass it. Players can tell it’s not that exciting,” he said.

“All-star games, I think, in general, even in every U.S. sport, aren’t what they once were, because people want to see effort, not just guys out there looking to avoid injury.” According to him, spectacle without substance doesn’t land. And just in case anyone was still considering the idea, Marcotti doubled down: “This is a pretty tactical game, football, and if you throw 11 guys together for one weekend yuck yuck yuck.” He poked fun at the fantasy matchups people imagine, saying, “Isn’t it fun? Look, it’s Vini passing the ball to Yamal, passing the ball to Mohamed Salah. Okay, fine. But it’s not football. It’s kind of like, I don’t know, a bit of a freak show. We’d get old very, very fast.” That’s not just criticism, that’s a full-on takedown of the whole concept.

So where does that leave Boehly’s big idea? Pretty much where it started: in theory. The Premier League has not scheduled an All-Star Game. No official support has surfaced since. Despite the renewed buzz and media chatter, the fundamental flaws remain. Football’s chemistry, tactics, and packed calendar simply don’t align with the American-style exhibition format. As Gabriele Marcotti pointed out, some ideas may sound exciting on paper but quickly fall apart on the pitch. Ironically, the conversation gained new life after Lionel Messi was suspended by MLS for skipping their own All-Star Game. What?

MLS benches Lionel Messi for missing All-Star Game

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have been suspended for one match by MLS after missing the 2025 MLS All-Star Game in Austin without prior league approval. Under MLS regulations, any player who skips the All-Star Game without permission is automatically ineligible for his club’s next match. As a result, both stars will sit out Inter Miami’s upcoming fixture against Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati. MLS confirmed: “Inter Miami CF defender Jordi Alba and forward Lionel Messi will be unavailable for the club’s Matchday 27 game … due to their absence at the 2025 MLS All-Star Game”

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas labeled the decision as “draconian.” He claimed the players were “extremely upset” and emphasized that the club had rested them during a demanding nine-game stretch in 36 days. He criticized the lack of flexibility, saying the rule forces players to choose between player wellness and league mandates. MLS Commissioner Don Garber, while praising Lionel Messi’s impact, “I don’t think there’s a player … who has done more for Major League Soccer than Messi” affirmed the need to uphold the policy but pledged, “We’re going to take a hard look at the policy moving forward” in collaboration with players.