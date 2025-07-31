Lionel Messi Reveals How MLS Ban Disrupted His Rhythm During Leagues Cup Opening Game

Lionel Messi might be the face of MLS, but even he couldn’t escape the league’s rulebook. Just ahead of the 2025 Leagues Cup, Messi was slapped with a one‑match suspension—making waves across the soccer world. The reason? Skipping the MLS All-Star Game on July 23 without an official excuse, a direct violation of league policy. MLS didn’t hesitate to enforce the rules, benching both Messi and teammate Jordi Alba for Inter Miami’s following match against FC Cincinnati. It was a bold move, and it sent a clear message: not even the biggest stars are above the game’s regulations.

So, Inter Miami’s co-owner Jorge Mas didn’t hold back when he reacted to the decision. He pointed out, “For example, if faced with this situation next year, where we have an away game on Saturday, the All-Star Game is on a Tuesday or Wednesday, and we have a game on Saturday, an important game, we’re going to be in the same boat, in the same situation. I think that the punishment for the rule is frankly draconian.”

Amid this backdrop, tension and anticipation built as the first fixture without Messi loomed—a draw with Cincinnati that underscored exactly how much Inter Miami would miss him on the field. So, the Leagues Cup opener happened on July 30 in Fort Lauderdale, and Messi was back on the field. It really showed just how important match fitness is for his game.

In a thrilling match against Atlas of Liga MX, Miami pulled off a dramatic 2–1 victory, with Messi playing a key role in both assists. Later in the match, he made headlines not just for his impact but also for his heartfelt celebration and post-game apology to rival Matias Coccaro. He even went as far as to gift him his match-worn shirt as a sign of respect.

Afterward, off the ball and in interviews as reported by ESPN, Messi addressed directly how the MLS ban affected his rhythm, stating, “The truth is that it was difficult with the heat, and not having played the other day. Even if [the rest] seems better, for me it’s worse because I need to compete. I feel good physically the more matches I play and get into rhythm. The other day they didn’t let me compete, and I felt it in the first half, but the important thing is that we won.”

The whole journey—from being suspended, to not being around, to making a dramatic comeback—really highlighted Messi’s perspective on taking breaks versus being in the game. That break really threw off his game, especially with the tough conditions he was dealing with. Still, during that same performance, he really showed why he thrives on immediate competition rather than taking a break. His two assists helped Miami win and really highlighted how crucial it is for the Argentine superstar to get consistent playing time. But, you know, his suspension really grabbed a lot of eyes in the soccer world.

Lionel Messi surrounded himself with controversy

Lionel Messi’s suspension sparked a ton of controversy in the MLS world. Indeed, there were many talks in the community regarding the Argentine’s commitment to the league. Journalist Favian Renkel highlighted this, mentioning, “Lionel Messi is quickly becoming a villain in the eyes of neutral MLS fans. The league’s MVP isn’t doing himself any favors when it comes to winning over supporters outside of Miami.” He thinks that Messi not being around has really impacted how fans see him, and it’s not just at Inter Miami.

Renkel mentioned that even a brief appearance in the All-Star game could have significantly increased MLS’s visibility globally. However, Steve Nicol, a Liverpool legend, confidently pointed out that the event’s appeal was way bigger than just one player. He said, “As I said, it’s still going to be sold out. And this time next week, do you think anybody’s going to be talking about Messi not going [to the All-Star game]? Anybody who’s bought a ticket for this game, I don’t believe, is going to be complaining that Messi didn’t turn up.”

After his suspension, Messi really showed us in the Leagues Cup that getting regular match time is what keeps him in top shape. Even though MLS is sticking to its rules, Messi’s influence on the field and his honest comments highlight how even a little time away can throw him off his game. Still, he’s the key player that Inter Miami really needs.