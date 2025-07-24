Lionel Messi’s MLS Decision Gets Strong Backlash Over His MVP Status: “Villain”

Since Lionel Messi arrived in the MLS, the soccer landscape in the United States has transformed into a thriving, growing ecosystem. Thanks to him, the League’s revenue from sponsorships increased by 18%. The MLB pales in comparison with only a 16% hike. His star status helped the MLS fight back to make their mark among a demographic that religiously follows the NFL, basketball, MLB, and even the NHL. Yeah, it would be an understatement to say that soccer was lagging.

But the fans thought Messi would be their messiah. Because of him, the MLS recorded a 14% increase since 2022 in league-wide attendance. It was a steady fairytale with a forever after. All until one decision from the Argentine magician toppled the narrative, causing a US reporter to completely turn on him. A decision that the reporter deems an attack on the distinctiveness of the MLS.

The MLS All-Stars game is already underway. The MLS contingent is hosting the Liga MX All-Stars at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. But the big news to hit the MLS camp is that Inter Miami duo Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have withdrawn from the MLS All-Stars roster. And guess what? This decision to pull out didn’t sit well with one particular US journalist by the name of Favian Renkel. And he took to X to make his views known.

He dropped a number of tweets on July 23. And one of them read, “Lionel Messi is quickly becoming a villain in the eyes of neutral MLS fans. The league’s MVP isn’t doing himself any favors when it comes to winning over supporters outside of Miami.” The fact that Renkel felt betrayed by the 2024 MLS MVP was evident from how he passionately defended the MLS All-Stars game and why it matters to the US fans.

In another tweet, he wrote, “The MLS All Star Game is one of the few things that sets the league apart from the rest of the global soccer landscape. If you think Lionel Messi playing in it wouldn’t help grow MLS, you’re mistaken. Just a few clips of him in action could generate massive interest from fans around the world, especially those unfamiliar with what an All-Star Game even is.”

Well, the FutWrk Magazine founder isn’t wrong. Many fans who don’t follow MLS regularly would have contemplated watching the All-Stars game if Messi were playing. This opinion isn’t confined to Renkel alone. Popular sports columnist Eric Goodman believes that Messi’s withdrawal from the All-stars game without any valid reasoning is a snub to the MLS and the US audience. Especially, considering the fact that he still had time to appear in ‘Silly commercials’ as the official tourism ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Many believe Messi and Alba’s participation in the event, which happens to be the biggest summer affair that soccer has to offer in the US, would have drawn the interest of global audiences towards MLS. Before the All-Stars game, there is also the Skills Challenge, which took place on July 22. Messi and Alba both gave it a miss.

What may have ticked the journalist off is that Messi skipped the All-Stars game in 2024, too. Albeit that involved an ankle injury sustained in the Copa America. Renkel finished off with another tweet where he said, “Casual sports fans care about the All-Star Game. Fans of the league care about the All-Star Game. It’s a celebration of what the league has to offer.” Despite having the feel of an exhibition match, the MLS fan in Renkel and Goodman hoped Messi would partake in the historic US tradition, at least in some capacity.

There is no doubt that even a 15-minute appearance of the Argentine genius would have made it worth it for the MLS fans out there. Moreover, this game has stakes, which involve the growth of the MLS.

The regional narrative that Lionel Messi could have helped settle

The MLS All-Stars game is a traditional event that has been held since the League’s inception in 1996. But the game in its current iteration has been played only recently. The first time it was played was in 2020. It’s actually part of a bigger vision to promote the rivalry between the MLS and the Liga MX. “We need more MLS versus Liga MX matches,” Don Garber, the MLS commissioner, said to the press ahead of the 2024 MLS Cup.

The Leagues Cup was launched in 2023, coinciding with Lionel Messi’s arrival to the MLS. Garber was explicit in his message – trying to do everything to promote the “great rivalry between our two leagues.” Well, the platforms had been set. It’s just that the US side has barely been able to get the better of their Mexican “rivals” in recent times. Just a month ago, Mexican side Cruz Azul decimated the Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Add to that, the Mexico win in the Gold Cup Final over the USA. Mexico has won it the last 2 times, retaining it since 2023. When Messi didn’t play in last year’s All-Stars game, the Liga MX All-Stars crushed the MLS side 4-1. The All-Stars game may be an exhibition match, but each win matters when regional domination is on the line. Lionel Messi could have given them the edge in this crucial match that matters for pride. Though this is the expectation behind Messi’s participation at this year’s All-stars game, the MLS side isn’t doing too bad themselves either, winning over their regional rivals Liga MX with a scoreline of 3-1.

What’s your opinion of the matter, especially given the current result? Let us know in a comment.