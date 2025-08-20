Lionel Messi Set to Reunite With Another National Teammate As Inter Miami’s Latest Update Revealed

When Inter Miami signed Lionel Messi, little did they know that wasn’t enough for them. The Fort Lauderdale side had to build a special environment around the Argentinian superstar. And what better way than by signing the very names with whom he has spent significant time. Enter ex-FC Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, followed a year later by Luis Suárez.

As if that weren’t enough, they even secured Messi’s Argentine teammate Rodrigo De Paul earlier this summer on loan from Atlético de Madrid. Now, however, it appears Miami wants to make things even cozier for La Pulga. The latest update suggests the 37-year-old could soon be joined by another figure — not a familiar face, but someone from a corner of the footballing “Venn diagram” that Messi himself knows all too well.

At least according to the latest from renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who reported that Inter Miami is on the verge of completing a deal for 19-year-old prospect Mateo Silvetti from Newell’s Old Boys. In his typical “Here we go” style, the Italian journalist reported on X that an agreement has been nearly finalized that will see the Argentinian teenager join Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and company soon.

So far, nothing concrete has been confirmed, but from the looks of it, Mateo Silvetti surely can join David Beckham and Co. at Chase Stadium. Now, we know the first question that you might have is, why him? Well, one possibility is that the CA Newell’s Old Boys’ No. 24 is a priority signing of Javier Mascherano, who has crossed paths with the youngster before while coaching the Argentina U20s.

Under the former Liverpool and Barcelona defender, Silvetti earned his debut at the age of 18 years, 7 months, and 21 days on September 4, 2024, coming off the bench in a friendly match against Paraguay U20. A couple of days later, the teenage winger started for a full game, even scoring his first-ever goal. He also earned a couple of apps. So, it’s only natural to believe that Miami is going for him, as clearly Macherano was impressed by Mateo’s little yet significant impact for the U20 team.

Speaking of which, that’s all the MLS side has on the Rosario native. Having begun his professional journey with Newell’s U20 rank in 2023, Silvetti further made his way to Newell’s II and finally achieved a breakthrough in the first team. The catch? He’s yet to play his first game for the Argentinian side. Then again, given how Mascherano is familiar with the player’s dynamics, there’s no doubt Mateo will do well.

Notably, for Silvetti, his nation’s icon, Lionel Messi, and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul won’t be the only familiar Argentinian faces for the teenager. He will also be accompanied by others, including 26-year-old winger Tadeo Allende, center-back Tomás Avilés, and goalkeepers Óscar Ustari and Rocco Ríos Novo. Talk about having a “little Argentina” in the city of Fort Lauderdale.

Then again, the talking point is that Mateo Silvetti to Inter Miami looks quite a possibility. Aside from ardent fans, the winger himself would be happy to play for the MLS side and share a locker room with the greatest player of all time. Speaking of which, how has it been for Lionel Messi considering his recent injury concerns?

Lionel Messi is back like he never left for Inter Miami!

The start of August brought concern for Inter Miami fans when Lionel Messi left the field injured during a Leagues Cup group stage match against Necaxa. Javier Mascherano’s side had to play the next few games without him, sparking fears of a long absence. However, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner eased worries last week when he was seen training again — this time with the full squad ahead of their clash with LA Galaxy.

Though there were doubts about whether he would feature, Mascherano brought Messi on in the second half alongside Rodrigo De Paul, and the veteran’s impact was immediate. Jordi Alba had already given Miami a first-half lead courtesy of an assist from Sergio Busquets, but LA Galaxy equalized around the hour mark.

After the 80th minute, however, things changed — Messi restored the lead with a goal assisted by De Paul, and just five minutes later, he set up Luis Suárez to seal a 3-1 victory. The team now turns its focus to the Leagues Cup quarterfinal clash against Tigres UANL. It was very much the comeback everyone had been hoping for.