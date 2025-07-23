Lionel Messi’s Future Plans Raise Serious Alarms For USA’s Soccer Expansion

Less than a year left for soccer’s biggest carnival to take center stage, which only means the USA has once again become the center of attention. The new FIFA Club World Cup, being conducted the way it was – with clubs from North America, South America, Africa, Asia, and Europe competing in a group plus knockout format – was like a prelude to what we can expect 12 months from now.

Well, the soccer fever is definitely spreading among the American public. The numbers are there to prove it. But we feel Lionel Messi has also got something to do with it. With the Argentine genius now plying his trade in the MLS, and the FIFA World Cup on the horizon, US soccer is receiving unprecedented attention from around the world. In fact, it’s been a golden period for the soccer landscape in the land of pigskins and slam dunks. But for how long, though? One soccer club owner questions the longevity of this conditional relationship.

Obviously, this soccer interest has significantly boosted Brett Johnson’s empire. Being the owner of Rhode Island FC and Phoenix Rising FC, both USL Championship teams in the US, the US tycoon loves the cultural change he is seeing. On July 22, speaking to World Soccer Talk , the Benevolent Capital CEO said, “If you’re asking me about Americans and what I’ll call increasingly their love and passion for the beautiful game, it’s growing. It’s real.”

via Imago

But Johnson is not so optimistic on every front, though. When asked about the Lionel Messi impact and how the Argentine has added to the buzz, the businessman was rather pragmatic in his views. He didn’t deny the mega sponsorship pull of the 2022 World Cup winner. Or how more and more fans are turning towards the game just because of the little man. But he also said this: “I do think at some point obviously he’ll retire and I’m not sure if that the majority of those what I’ll call fickle fans stick around.”

Being a man who has travelled the world to see how people worship soccer, Brett Johnson has also seen how people idolize the Argentine magician. And it’s not the case with him only. Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, thanks to their legendary rivalry, have given birth to two fan-bases who gravitate to them, no questions asked. Where they go, the fans go. And we mean moving from one club to club.

Just because of Lionel Messi, many fans who had never watched MLS make time to watch Inter Miami games. Soccer fans who never followed the Saudi Premier League make sure to catch the Al-Nassr games and see how their Portuguese legend is doing. Talking numbers and finance, Inter Miami was valued at $600-700 million before Messi joined in 2023. In February 2025, the Fort Lauderdale franchise had a valuation of $1.2 billion, almost doubling the figure.

Yes, the 8-time Ballon d’Or winner can do that. Lionel Messi has performed feats of unbelievable genius that one couldn’t even dream of. But he mostly keeps that to the football pitch. But with him follows his fandom, or as Brett Johnson said, the fickle Messi fans. When the Argentine joined PSG from Barcelona in 2021, there were reports of the French club’s Instagram followers increasing by millions within 24 hours of Messi’s signing. Even the Twitter followers of the Paris club increased by 800000.

But what the Rhode Island FC owner has predicted for Miami, came true for PSG. Messi made his historic move to the MLS in July 2023. And over the course of the next 12 months, PSG became the club that lost the most followers in that year – 2.7 million. In fact, as soon as PSG announced in June 2023, that Messi would leave the club, 1.3 million fans unfollowed the French club within 48 hours.

And it’s inevitable that the same will repeat when Messi’s Inter Miami chapter comes to a close. For some fans, it’s just Messi that matters. And MLS and Inter Miami have to insulate themselves from this exit shock.

Lionel Messi boosting US soccer, but MLS needs to decouple

Before the 2024 MLS Cup on December 6, MLS commissioner Don Garber had talked at length about the trajectory the MLS is taking. And an important aspect was competing globally. “We’re working on ways that we can provide each team with some opportunity to be more competitive.” No matter how high the valuation of MLS clubs, their sporting product is still lagging behind the prominent leagues in Europe.

And practically speaking, it will take some time, even years, before they reach that level. Till then, Lionel Messi is a boon, a blessing that has come to America. Since his arrival, MLS’s revenue had jumped by 18%, making it the fastest-growing major League lin America. MLS has had a 10-year $2.5 billion deal with Apple+. After Messi joined, the streaming service had an influx of almost 300000 new subscribers within a month. The Inter Miami superstar is just good for business.

But, many of these same followers would walk away as soon as Messi leaves, isn’t it? And if the MLS fails to upgrade its product, wouldn’t most walk away? Maybe that’s why ESPN host, Herculez Gomez, talked about the right reforms. He doesn’t think the NFL way is the way to make MLS a great sporting league. Sure, it will bring entertainment, revenue, and thrill. But for soccer to grow, the focus has to be on player development, on becoming a league that can compete with the Liga MX.

Soccer has never been a one-man show. And that principle will save the MLS in the long run.