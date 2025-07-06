Lionel Messi’s Moment Turns Heads During Inter Miami Return After FIFA Club World Cup

If there’s one thing years of soccer following has taught us, it’s that Lionel Messi is a name who can single-handedly change the game any time. Despite being the twilight years of his illustrious career, the Argentine magician can still come up with frame-worthy moments on the pitch. And it looks like the fans still can’t stop being enamored by what the World Cup winner can pull out of his seemingly bottomless bag of tricks.

Last Sunday was pretty bittersweet for Messi. On one hand, he got to meet his former teammates as PSG faced Inter Miami in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup. On the other hand, the reigning Champions League champions also ended Messi’s hopes of winning his fourth CWC title. But he took the loss with a grin. “…it gave me joy to see them again,” Messi wrote in a social media post after the defeat. But he’s back in the MLS and making fans gasp with joy with his magical left foot once again.

Joe Pompliano took to X on July 5 to share an incredible moment from Saturday’s clash between Inter Miami and CF Montreal. During the 62nd minute of the game, Messi danced past almost all of the hosts’ defenders to score his second goal of the match. “Messi still doing this kind of stuff at 38 years old is unbelievable,” wrote Pompliano in his post, with evident disbelief. After receiving the ball from Suarez in the middle of the field, Messi tore through Montreal’s half, dribbled past five defenders, AND THE GOALKEEPER, to smash the ball into the roof of the hosts’ net.

The fans, like Joe, were also thunderstruck by how Messi managed to score so easily, as if the defenders weren’t even there. “Idk how he can recover and gain control of the ball again so quickly, it’s like the ball is gravitating back to his foot,” one fan was clearly in awe of what Messi can still produce despite playing soccer professionally for almost 20 years.

