Lionel Messi’s Suspension Raises Concern for MLS’s Future as Inter Miami Deal Nears End

It was a big moment when the MLS All-Stars beat the Liga MX All-Stars 3-1. The biggest star in all of Major League Soccer, Lionel Messi, didn’t feature in the game despite fans voting for him. What’s more? Fellow Inter Miami star Jordi Alba was also absent. However, the consequence of the absence has triggered a serious debate about the World Cup winner’s MLS future.

After the All-Star game, the league announced that Messi and Alba have been suspended for one match. “Per league rules, any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club’s next match,” the league announced in an official statement. To make things worse, the July 26 match they’ll miss is against FC Cincinnati.

Yes, the same Cincinnati that halted Lionel Messi’s multi-goal scoring streak. Needless to say, the Inter Miami star is not pleased with the league’s decision. After all, the 37-year-old hadn’t imagined that he would be suspended for not playing an exhibition match. Now, Miami owner Jorge Mas’s statement has raised concerns about the Argentinian icon’s contract negotiations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“What can we do in terms of that renegotiation process? Well, listen, I alluded to earlier, he’s very upset, extremely upset today, as expected,” Mas said on Friday. “I’m hopeful it doesn’t have an impact long term,” said Mas, as per Miami Total Futbol founder Franco Panizo. Messi’s original 2023 contract was for one season, but the Ballon d’Or winner has continued to play with the team.

AD

via Imago Credits – Instagram @leomessi

While the details about his contract are scarce, The Athletic reported in April that the soccer legend was in talks to extend his contract. The publication reported that Lionel Messi was on track to extend his contract at least until the end of the 2026 season. However, Mas’s statement made it clear that he’s yet to sign and hopes this suspension won’t sour things.

In fact, the league didn’t take the decision to suspend the attacking midfielder lightly. “Unfortunately, we have a long-standing policy regarding participation in the All-Star Game, and we had to enforce it. It was a very difficult decision,” MLS commissioner Don Garber expressed in a written statement on Friday while praising Messi’s commitment to Inter Miami. If the World Cup winner departs, it won’t just be Inter Miami’s loss.

The massive implications of Lionel Messi leaving MLS

While some fans also didn’t like the fact that Messi skipped the All-Star game, the Inter Miami owner had a different opinion. “The rule is what it is, but they don’t understand it. … I think that the punishment for the rule is frankly draconian,” Mas said, as per ESPN. Team coach and former Barcelona legend’s former teammate, Javier Mascherano, shed more light on it.

“Well, Messi showed normal fatigue from the number of games and minutes he’s been playing,” Miami’s coach said about the league’s goals leader. Then again, it’s not surprising that Lionel Messi’s club would come to his defense. After all, it’s undeniable that the 37-year-old has transformed the MSL and set it on a trajectory of success, and Inter Miami doesn’t want to lose him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And that’s not just a generic statement. Messi’s arrival on American shores didn’t just change Inter Miami’s fortunes but that of the whole sport in North America. A World Soccer Talk report from February revealed that the Argentinian has brought unprecedented growth to the league. His arrival has coincided with an 18% revenue growth, making MSL the fastest-growing major league in the US.

via Imago Atlanta, USA, 19th June 2025. Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF 2l celebrates scoring their second goal of the match during the Inter Miami CF vs FC Porto FIFA Club World Cup match at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta. Picture credit should read: David Klein / Sportimage EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. SPI_056_DK_Miami_FCPorto SPI-3987-0059

In fact, the latest metrics show that MSL has left MLB behind in terms of worth, as baseball grew 16% compared to soccer in the same time frame. And if you think that’s the only metric pointing at Leo Messi’s contribution, then you’d be wrong. Apple TV+ saw a surge of 300,000 new subscribers just months after Lionel Messi joined the league. Live attendance figures soared too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In April 2024, 72,610 fans gathered at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF play Sporting Kansas City. The average for the match, which was 23,234, set a new league record. So it’s safe to say that losing Lionel Messi is something no soccer fan would like to see. In fact, even the league knows it, and that’s why Commissioner Garber released his own written statement.

“I know Lionel Messi loves this league. I don’t think there’s a player — or anyone — who has done more for Major League Soccer than Messi,” he added to Friday’s written statement. While Messi will miss Inter’s next game, he’ll be back in action after that, and Mas hopes everyone can put this suspension drama behind them.