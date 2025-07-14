Luis Enrique Drags Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca to Clear Air on João Pedro Hit Post PSG Final

What a match! The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup lived up to every bit of the anticipation. After a thrilling 90 minutes, Chelsea came out on top as the London club subdued the mighty PSG by three goals. However, while the action on the pitch was mesmerizing, it was Luis Enrique‘s post-game antics that stirred up the pot even more.

The Paris Saint-Germain coach got embroiled in a heated exchange with Chelsea’s Joao Pedro after the Premier League team romped over their French peers. Pedro, amidst the CWC victory celebrations, fell down on the ground following the altercation with Enrique after the latter’s hand caught the Brazilian in the face. Uproar from the soccer community ensued, but the Spanish coach claims his intentions weren’t to take out his frustration on the young forward.

In an X post from July 13 by Yale Football, Luis Enrique’s comments on what went down after the PSG vs Chelsea match were shared. Talking to reporters at the post-game presser, the coach urged not to take things at face value, as he claimed that his actions were misinterpreted by the media and the soccer community. In his statements, the PSG boss also subtly indicated that it was actually his Chelsea counterpart who instigated the former to nosedive into the chaos.

“I saw Maresca. I’ve seen him push other people and we’ve had to separate all the players…My intention was clear. I ran to separate the players,” Enrique sought to put an end to the controversy, underscoring that he only wanted to put an end to the skirmish, which Maresca was fueling in his eyes.

