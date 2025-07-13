Luis Enrique Under Fire After PSG Manager’s Shocking Involvement in Club World Cup Final Fight

“It has been a fantastic season and for us it is very important that we end it in the best possible manner,” Luis Enrique knew nothing would top off PSG’s Champions League triumph like winning the 2025 Club World Cup on Sunday. But it was only heartbreak that awaited him at the MetLife Stadium. In the first half of the CWC final, Chelsea netted three goals, a gap the Parisian club couldn’t manage to bridge. But fans weren’t very happy about how the storied soccer coach handled the defeat.

Wins and losses are part of the game; everyone knows that. With that in mind, you’d expect that a veteran coach like the Spanish manager would be the one to help his squad deal with the blow to the gut. However, as fate would have it, it was Enrique who lost his cool after Chelsea were crowned the 2025 Club World Cup Champions. Naturally, the fans were left flabbergasted.

Captioned, “FIGHT!“, Polymarket FC posted on X on July 13, sharing the post-game scenes from the pitch of the MetLife Stadium. In the accompanying brief video clip, the PSG coach can be seen lashing out at Joao Pedro, who Chelsea signed only recently, and was a centerpiece to the team’s massive win tonight. Following the physical altercation, Enrique could be seen being restrained by one PSG staff member, who promptly took the coach away from the scene.

However, the whole scene left a poor impression of Luis among soccer fans. “Luis Enrique being a sore loser? No one is shocked,” sneered one fan, who seemed to think that everyone should have been prepared for something like this going down.

The story is developing