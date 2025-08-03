Marta Leads Brazil to Copa America Title as Colombia’s Brave Run Falls Short

“Marta! It’s an incredible goal, with one of the final kicks of normal time!” the commentator screamed at the top of his lungs. The 39-year-old Brazilian soccer veteran put Brazil ahead in the 95th minute (stoppage time) in the Copa America Femenina final. After 120 goals in 205 games with Brazil, Marta Vieira da Silva, aka Marta, once again proved why soccer fans call her a legend.

While things took an even more dramatic turn as Colombia’s Leicy Santos leveled the score again with an impressive free kick, Marta had done enough. The finals would ultimately go to the penalties, where a final save by goalkeeper Lorena would take Brazil across the line. It was the final act of a dramatic final where the Brazilian soccer legend did more than score in stoppage time.

The now four-time Copa America Femenina title winner first lifted the trophy over two decades ago. Yes, you read that right, two decades ago in 2003. However, tonight Marta tapped into those two decades of experience to show up when Brazil needed her the most. However, Brazil needed every bit of that grit to overcome Colombia’s relentless pressure throughout the game.

Without Marta’s late-game heroics, scoring once in stoppage time and again in extra time, Brazil wouldn’t have its 9th Copa America title in the first place. 20-year-old Linda Caicedo and 26-year-old Mayra Ramirez had the Brazilian defense’s number from the get-go. Caicedo scored the opening goal of the match, and the pair combined to fool the Brazilian defense into scoring an own goal in the 88th minute.

However, Marta and Co. didn’t back down either. Marta stepped up after that disastrous late own goal, instilling that much-needed grit in the final minutes. Meanwhile, goalie Lorena avenged the own-goal mishap by stopping the final shot of the night from Colombia. And with that, here’s a look back at how the legendary player won her final Copa America title.

Brazil’s Copa America Journey

Marta’s side started their quest for the 9th title in Group B on July 13. Initially, Brazil barely faced a challenge from Venezuela and Bolivia. They beat Venezuela 2-0 in the first match and thrashed Bolivia 6-0, breezing through the first two matches. Paraguay fell 4-1. However, Colombia immediately proved themselves a much bigger hurdle as the longtime rivals held Brazil to a 0-0 draw.

The semi-final saw Marta putting her name on the scoresheet as her team once again comfortably cruised past Uruguay, winning the match 5-1. Then came the final. Colombia, having lost the 2022 final 1-0 against Brazil, was keen to get revenge. The South American soccer giant had already shown it means business in the group stage.

While you already know about the hard-fought final game, Brazil’s journey to the finals wasn’t as easy as the scorelines would suggest. Yes, Brazil scored 21 goals in 6 matches, but off-field troubles plagued the team early on in the tournament. Marta herself expressed disappointment after being forced to warm up in a cramped space inside Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda Stadium ahead of facing Bolivia.

The Orlando Pride striker told Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte about the detrimental effects it had on players. “Athletes are expected to perform well and work hard, but we also have to demand a high level of organization. There wasn’t enough space for both teams, but both wanted to prepare,” she said.

Yet, Marta and the Brazilian Women’s National Team overcame every hurdle to win the 2025 Copa America after an exhilarating 5-4 clash. If this is her last one, then it’s hard to imagine she could’ve asked for a better ending.