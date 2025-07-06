Mauricio Pochettino’s Career, Family, Coaching Style, Net Worth & More: Everything You Need To Know

A man characterized by his ability to transform and bring about lasting change from the ground up, Mauricio Pochettino is probably the perfect man to guide the USMNT’s golden generation as the FIFA World Cup comes to America in 2026. The Argentine became famous for the progressive brand of football, his promotion of youth, his flexibility, and nurturing attributes, which have made him a positive influence for any team he has taken charge of.

Both as a player and a manager, Pochettino has achievements that make him stand out as a personality who is bold enough to take on a challenge. And this job as the head coach of the USMNT also falls in that category. It is a project where the former PSG manager can not only impact the results of the senior team but also influence the landscape of US Soccer and make the nation a consistent soccer powerhouse.

So, let’s get to know the man who has led the USA back to the Gold Cup Final and has the nation dreaming again.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Argentine Roots and Early Life

Pochettino was born on March 2, 1972, in Murphy, Santa Fe. Son of a farm laborer, his childhood was rooted in a simple life that involved chores and family responsibilities. But at the same time, Mauricio Pochettino was learning how to play soccer. He had broken many a window at home and at the farm as a kid, as per his mother, Amalia.

But talking about his son, Hector Pochettino would mention his son’s competitive nature, which took him from Murphy to Spain to England to the Champions League Final. He also indulged in other sports, but soccer would be his lasting journey. And it all started at Centro Recreativo Unión y Cultura, the most renowned club in Murphy.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Managerial and Playing Career Overview

His qualities as a centre-back saw him get scouted by the Newell’s Old Boys reserve coach, Marcelo Bielsa. And joining the Argentine club would be pivotal for Pochettino as Bielsa’s coaching philosophy and methods would greatly influence him. At Newell’s Old Boys, Pochettino would also have a successful spell, winning the League in 1990-91. Mind you, in his earlier days, the Argentine used to also play as a striker and occasionally as a midfielder.

But his ambitions and love for a challenge made him make the decision to go to Spain. As a robust, no-nonsense defender, he would help Espanyol become a First Division mainstay. And he would play a big part in helping the Catalan club win the Copa Del Rey in 2000, their first major trophy in 60 years. Pochettino’s dominance as a CB saw him mark out the Brazilian phenomenon Ronaldo in a crucial 1997 derby game against Barcelona. Espanyol would win the game 2-0, their first win against Barcelona in 10 years.

But financial constraints meant Espanyol had to sell Pochettino to PSG. And he had a stint with Bordeaux, too, before he came back to Espanyol, where he won another Copa Del Rey in 2006. At the age of 34, he retired from playing in 2006, starting his foray into coaching. Mauricio Pochettino has also represented the national team 20 times, participating in the 1999 Copa America and the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

via Imago

It was Espanyol, the club he retired from, that would be his first managerial job. From the initial days, his knack for preferring youth, playing a high-press, high-intensity game was evident. But he was also smart enough to adapt to the constraints he had. So, if he had to play a pragmatic game to earn a result against Spanish giants, Barcelona, he didn’t hesitate.

After Espanyol, he came to Southampton, where he would help the club achieve its best Premier League finish (8th). The way he quickly settled in England and was able to make Southampton play his brand of entertaining, possession-based football started making people take notice. And that got him his first job at a big club – Tottenham Hotspur. In 5 years, he turned the club into a title contender with numerous young English talents leading the line. It was Mauricio Pochettino who promoted Harry Kane to lead the Spurs line.

A string of bad results saw him get sacked as the Spurs manager. But his quality saw him get appointed as the manager of PSG. There, he was in charge of the Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe trio. In 2023, after parting ways with the French club, Pochettino was the Chelsea manager for a season. And in September 2024, he agreed to become the USMNT head coach.

What are Mauricio Pochettino’s Biggest Achievements as a Manager?

He has had a major impact at almost every club he has managed, be it making Southampton play authoritative yet eye-pleasing football or taking an ambitious team to the Champions League Final. Here are some of his managerial achievements –

Took Tottenham to the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final, while also having a successful League Campaign, finishing in the Top 4.

His performance in 2019 got him named as a Finalist for the Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2019.

Won his first League title when PSG won the Ligue 1 in 2022. He also won the Coupe de France with PSG in 2021.

He has been an EFL Cup Finalist with both Spurs and Chelsea.

He steadied the USMNT after their blip in 2021, which continued till 2024. And despite the absence of major stars, the Argentine has guided the team to the 2025 Gold Cup final. Under him, the National team has found a culture of grit and unity.

What is Mauricio Pochettino’s Coaching Philosophy and Style?

As a head coach of the USMNT, Pochettino has opted for a 4-2-3-1 system, and as usual, his game is based on a forward-pressing, high-intensity game. He always prefers to build back from the back, which has seen him choose goalkeepers and defenders who are good on the ball. Keep the ball, build the game, and if you lose the ball, deploy a high-intensity press to recover the ball as soon as possible.

But that’s just the tactical side of the game. What makes Mauricio Pochettino such a success is his man-management skills. His ability to empathize with his players and listen to their needs and inputs is what makes him so good at building teams.

via Imago

England’s star striker expressed these exact sentiments when talking about him to Sky Sports in 2017. “Mauricio is one of the best managers in the world, if not the best,” the then Spurs forward said. “He brings players through, gives them chances on the big stage, and they deliver for him. He has a lot of belief in us. Not only does he give us the opportunity, but he gives us advice when we need it. I cannot thank him enough for everything he’s done for me.”

He is flexible enough to change the system as per the needs, which saw him deploy a 3-man system at Tottenham. And promoting youth is more than just a football strategy. It’s his way of saying thanks to the country, be it Spain, England, France, or the USA, which invited him to be a part of their culture. And he makes it a mission to find local youths who can one day make the nation proud. Safe to say, the USA is in good hands.

Who Is in Mauricio Pochettino’s Family?

Married to Karina Grippaldi in 1994, Pochettino has a beautiful family, which is dominated by football. His 2 sons, Sebastiano and Maurizio, are both in the field of soccer. His elder son, Sebastiano, went into the management side of it. After earning a bachelor’s degree in sports and exercise science from Solent University, he did his master’s in science from Université Paris-Saclay. He was with his father at Chelsea as a fitness coach and sports scientist. And now, he is the fitness coach at the USMNT.

As for Pochettino’s younger son, Maurizio has pursued professional soccer as a career. Starting from the Southampton academy, the attacker has been at Tottenham, Watford, and Spanish side Gimnastic. In August 2024, he joined CD Ibiza on a free transfer for a 1-year-deal.

Who Is Mauricio Pochettino’s Wife, Karina Pochettino?

Pochettino’s successful football journey couldn’t have been possible without Karina Pochettino, who supports her husband in every possible way, even if it means not coming to the stadium because Mauricio Pochettino thinks she might jinx the result. A fellow Argentine, too, Karina Grippaldi studied pharmacy at the City’s National University. They met in 1991 at a nightclub and soon their relationship blossomed, 3 years after which, they got married.

Mrs. Pochettino is very much a part of Pochettino’s football life, as she always has some expert input for her husband. Although he jokes about it, saying, “She always gives an opinion — but always after, never before!”

What Is Mauricio Pochettino’s Net Worth in 2025?

As per sources online, the net worth of the Argentine is around $14-15 million. He has a $6 yearly contract with the USMNT, which made him the highest-paid US Soccer head coach in history. But compared to his club spells, this figure is quite mundane. At Chelsea, the 53-year-old got $13 million in a season.

Conclusion

The faith shown by US Soccer is based on the impressive resume the Argentine manager has. And he is the right profile when you are looking for foundational development based on the maximum utilization of youth talent.