Meet Takefusa Kubo: Relationship Status, Family, Net Worth, Ethnicity and More

A player on the right wing with exquisite close control of the ball, he is almost impossible to dispossess, and boy, is it difficult to stop him from creating havoc on the right. Well, all that will obviously remind you of Lionel Messi. But that is also why Takefusa Kubo is dubbed the ‘Japanese Messi’ in the soccer world.

Since his childhood days, he has shown the talent and skill that make him coveted in Japan. And in La Liga, he has been an entertainer with his abilities, as the attacker tries to leave his mark on the game.. So, let’s take a look at his journey so far, and where it all began for the 5 ft 8 who currently plays for Real Sociedad.

Takefusa Kubo: A look at his early life and career beginnings

The Sociedad attacker was born on June 4, 2001, in Kawasaki, a city known for its rich sporting culture. But not only that, Kubo also had a father who was deeply passionate about soccer, having played in college. So, Kubo’s introduction to the sport came quite early. But what was telling was the ability he was showing at 3-4 years old.

While in elementary school, Kubo’s coach, Takasaki, saw that he had a special talent at hand. “Takefusa was very particular about the way he approached and thought about soccer, and he never tried to waste a single play, even in training,” the coach said, according to a Piece of Japan article. “He was excellent at game flow and situational judgment, and always played the best he could in the situation he was in.”

A talent like his doesn’t go unnoticed. While attending the Barcelona camp in Japan, his exploits saw him get the MVP Award and even a short trip to Spain. His abilities meant he often had to play with boys from higher age groups who were bigger and physically more imposing. So, Takefusa Kubo learnt how to evade them tactically, giving him a weapon that assists him throughout his professional career.

As for his youth journey, while in fourth grade, when Kubo was with Kawasaki Frontale Academy, he would pass the entrance test for FC Barcelona’s development academy (La Masia), also making him the first Japanese player ever to do so. And that took him to Barcelona in 2011, where he would spend 4 years learning from the best in the sport when it comes to ball-playing.

But his dreams were shattered as Barcelona were hit with a transfer ban, owing to irregularities related to the acquisition and registration of foreign players under the age of 18. That hit Kubo so hard, he stayed away from the sport for months, falling into depression.

But his story restarted again with his return to Japan as he signed with FC Tokyo’s development team. You can never silence talent and work ethic, and Kubo had both. Season by season, he kept progressing and eventually, his European dream was once again served on a plate, this time by Barcelona’s arch-rivals, Real Madrid. Kubo didn’t have to think twice.

One year at the Real Madrid academy, and the Spanish giants saw that a talent like his deserved first-team opportunities. Even though it didn’t come at Real Madrid, Kubo was lighting up the Spanish League at every club he went on loan. In 2022, he signed for Real Sociedad on a permanent deal.

His story is still being written. But the Japanese has already got some accolades under his name, which truly showcase his quality.

Takefusa Kubo’s trophies, awards, and achievements

Since his childhood, the Japanese youngster has been outperforming his peers, even outdoing seniors when he was put in higher age-group teams. A perfect example of it was his breaking the record for the youngest player in J-League history when he played in an official match in 2016. Then, in 2017, Takefusa Kubo became the youngest player in the J-League to score a goal at the age of 15 years and 10 months.

And his achievements have found a place in Europe, too. He was named in the 2019-20 La Liga Breakthrough Team of the Year, a recognition of players in their debut season or having the most improved performance from the previous season. Here, Kubo was making his La Liga debut with Real Mallorca, loaned from Real Madrid.

Besides these, he also has the following –

La Liga Player of the Month: September 2023

Real Sociedad Player of the Season: 2022–23

And he has also been an influential figure in the national team –

IFFHS Asian Men’s Team of the Year: 2021, 2024

Japan Pro-Footballers Association Awards Best XI: 2022, 2023

Who is Takefusa Kubo’s girlfriend?

The Sociedad attacker looks to be single as of now as he focuses solely on his career. And even if he does have a special someone, we feel he has kept it quite private and away from the prying eyes of the media.

Who are Takefusa Kubo’s parents?

Not much is known about Kubo’s mother, who possibly chose to stay away from the limelight. But his father, Takefumi, has been the foundational influence on his soccer journey. Takefumi himself played in high school and then in college, having the expertise to be his son’s mentor for the initial journey.

When Kubo was only 2-3 years old, his father took him to practice every day in a neighborhood park, where little Kubo would work on his dribbling, shooting, lifting, and controlling a rolling or floating ball. Falling in love with the sport wasn’t that difficult, and the hours he spent with a ball at his feet, coupled with his talent, led him to outperform others and attract the attention of the local youth clubs.

Takefusa Kubo’s siblings

The 24-year-old Japanese has 1 younger brother, who currently plays for Cerezo Osaka. But before that, Eiji Kubo followed his brother to Spain and even signed with Real Sociedad in 2022. At 18, younger Kubo is hoping to emulate his brother and make it big in Europe, and also play for Japan.

Takefusa Kubo’s net worth

As of 2025, Takefusa Kubo is estimated to have a net worth of around $10 million, although the exact figure is not available. The attacker’s net worth is cumulative of her salary, his sponsorship deals, and paid endorsements, which he has in his portfolio. Right now, the 24-year-old gets a $52,630 weekly salary at Sociedad, earning him a $2.8 million yearly sum. He has a contract with Sociedad until June 2028.

Takefusa Kubo’s endorsement deals and sponsorship earnings

Still in his budding career years, Kubo’s list of endorsement brands is not as lengthy as that of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. But his prominence in the soccer world has made him an Adidas-sponsored athlete, which takes care of his cleats and other sportswear requirements.

Adding to that, he has also tied up with Mercedes-Benz in 2025. Besides these, he also endorses certain Japanese brands like In Jelly, an energy and nutrient supplement for seamless athletic performance.

What are Takefusa Kubo’s nationality, ethnicity, and religion?

Not much is known about Takefusa Kubo’s nationality, but he is Japanese by birth, born in the city of Kawasaki in the Kanagawa prefecture. Raised in a culture that values loyalty, hard work, and puts the collective good over individual glory, Takefusa Kubo from a young age learnt how to use his talents to help the team succeed. And that has made Real Sociedad a solid team with a capable attacking threat.

Still learning and evolving into the best version of himself, Takefusa Kubo is an inspiration for every upcoming Japanese youth. And playing in Europe, the 24-year-old hopes he can contribute to his nation’s long-term success.