Meet USMNT’s Tim Ream: Wife, Kids, Religion, Net Worth and More

The USMNT did not come into this year’s Gold Cup looking too great. There was a lot of talk about what star players weren’t going to be on the roster and considering they’d lost just the Nations League Finals with back to back defeats against Panama and Canada as well as lost four consecutive games before entering the Gold Cup, there wasn’t a lot of hope for the USMNT this year. However, things seemed to have turned around really fast. With Diego Luna coming up as a rising star and scoring top-notch shots for the team, longtime defender Tim Ream has come into the spotlight for having some words for the team’s doubters.

Ream met with a lot of controversy when he shared his thoughts on USMNT making it to the final saying, “We’re onto a final. A final that I’d say a month ago, basically everyone counted us out of.” The player found himself in some hot water for this one, with many fans pointing out that the four successive losses before the tournament were reason enough to think the team wouldn’t make it far. But the truth of the matter is, they have, and tomorrow’s final will tell just how far. In the meantime, it’s worth getting to know the players that make up this roster that has made it to the final, facing Mexico at this stage of the competition for the 9th time!

So, who exactly is Tim Ream?

Who is Tim Ream’s wife?

While we normally don’t introduce people via their spouses, it makes sense in the case of Tim Ream to mention his other half, aka his wife Kristen Sapienza, who was a former soccer player at Saint Louis University.

The childhood sweethearts got married in 2012 and moved to England together when Ream signed with the Bolton Wanderers. Sapienza has been a constant support for Ream, missing out on a honeymoon because it conflicted with Ream’s Bolton schedule and taking on the role of raising their children abroad, while Ream played for the international team. He is with Charlotte FC playing Major League Soccer, which means that Sapienza and the kids are also on home turf.

Does Tim Ream Have Kids?

Speaking of the kids, just how many are there? Though both Ream and Sapienza are very private (Sapienza doesn’t even have a public Instagram account we can draw information from), we do know that the couple has three children, Aiden, Theodore, and Lila.

In a rare Instagram post, Ream wrote of his family, “This is my team behind the scenes. The ones who support and love me unconditionally and allow me to do what I do. They are my best friend, my fiercest critics, and my energizer bunnies. I couldn’t do this without them and I’m buzzing we did last night together. Love you all to the moon and back.”

What is Tim Ream’s religion?

Many sportsmen look to religion to help guide them through the ups and downs of their careers, and considering Tim Ream has managed to keep his going for 37, soon 38 years, then he’s got to have some sort of practice that he follows for his faith, so what religion does Tim Ream follow.

Tim Ream keeps quite a low profile about his religion, not delving into it too much.

What is Tim Ream’s net worth?

Onto the juicy stuff. Tim Ream has been in the game for a while, so surely the endorsements and contracts have stacked up enough for him to have a substantial net worth. Well, most of Ream’s wealth comes from salaries at Bolton and Fulham as well as endorsements, and it is reported that Ream has a net worth of around £8,871,200.

It is also important to note here that Ream’s longevity in both of these English clubs is. Playing for Bolton between 2012-2015, and Fulham from 2015 to 2024, is a remarkable feat for an American defender and not something that happens often!

Tim Ream’s career

Now, as he starts on his 38th year, something unusual for professional soccer players still making the news, it’s a good time to take a look back on Tim Ream’s career that started in 2010 with the New York Red Bulls (MLS). Ream quickly gained attention for his calm defensive style, and it didn’t take long for England to claim him.

In 2012, he moved to England to play for Bolton Wanderers, before joining Fulham FC in 2015. At Fulham, he was a leader during promotions to the Premier League and a regular starter across seasons.

Now back in the US, Ream plays for Charlotte in the MLS again, coming back full circle to where he started. For the USMNT, Ream has been a key figure in defense since 2010, with appearances in the World Cup 2022, Gold Cup 2019 & 2021, and the 2025 Gold Cup.

The question is whether he’ll be able to hold down the fort tomorrow as the US faces off long-time rival, Mexico, in the Gold Cup final.