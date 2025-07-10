Megan Rapinoe and Other Soccer Icons Unite as Tobin Heath Announces Emotional Retirement

The most heartbreaking thing in sport is when a player who constantly puts their physicality on the line for their profession ends up succumbing to an injury that stops them from playing the game they loved in the first place. Though it doesn’t happen too often, it happens often enough to sting. Bobby Orr had to retire from the NHL on account of a knee injury, and BO Jackson, who played both in the NFL and MLB had the latter part of his career cut short on account of a dislocated hip! It happens, and it’s never easy, as former USWNT midfielder Tobin Heath must be feeling right now.

Heath announced her retirement from professional soccer earlier today, following a three-year hiatus from any professional appearances. The reason for this was a serious knee injury that required multiple surgeries. The state of her knee is so bad that apart from professional soccer being out of the question, even casually kicking a ball is no longer an option. A heartwrenching realization for Heath, who said of her love for the sport, “For me, that was the greatest gift that had ever been given to me and such a core part of my identity and how I express myself and know myself to be.” So to say this must be a hard day for Tobin Heath is an understatement, but luckily she has the support of her team to help her through this time.

On Christen Press and Tobin Heath’s podcast, the recap, there is currently a live stream of Heath’s response to this news. The video starts with kind words from Heath’s former teammates, partner (Press) and friends, “I will miss training with you, playing with you, watching you on the field, during my small stint as a wag.” Christen Press, who herself suffered an ACL tear in 2022 and required two years to recover, can personally understand the impacts of injury on one’s career and having to watch her partner from the sidelines as she recovered.

Former captain of the USWNT, Megan Rapinoe, also shared some kind words for Heath saying, “Thank you for the show, man,” referring to Heath’s unparalleled skills on the field that saw her and her team through two World Cups and two Olympic gold medals!

This is a developing story…