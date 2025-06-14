Megan Rapinoe Clears Air on TST Appearance to Follow Former USWNT Teammates’ Million Dollar Success

“I can promise that we’ll get some big names there.” This is what Heather O’Reilly remarked during her inaugural appearance at the 2023 The Soccer Tournament (TST), a coed format, in which of course, she couldn’t sustain a win. But boy did the veteran midfielder make a comeback in the following two consecutive 2024 and 2025 editions, not only winning the $1 million prize in the separate women’s bracket but also fulfilling her promise of bringing big names like Carli Lloyd and Ali Krieger. So one would be expecting more from her next year, say, Megan Rapinoe?

That’s the only big women’s soccer name that pops into our minds, right? However, before one could even dream of witnessing the iconic forward make her potential TST debut next year, Pinoe herself has cleared the air regarding this possibility. Also, before we know the answer, how exactly did we come to this?

It all began on the latest episode of A Touch More podcast. During the segment, both Megan and her fellow co-host and fiance Sue Bird discussed the emphatic success of the US Women’s team in TST. Somehow, that discussion took a turn towards the 2019 Ballon d’Or Feminin recipient, who was asked by the WNBA icon whether she would ever consider playing in the 7v7 event.

Surprisingly, Megan Rapinoe replied, “I don’t know just..” as if hesitant to answer her question. Hearing this, Sue Bird brought up Rapinoe’s Achilles injury, which the former U.S. forward suffered during what turned out to be her final professional career game at the 2023 NWSL Championship between OL Reign and Gotham FC.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck just three minutes into the match, as Rapinoe was forced off the pitch with a torn Achilles, ending her career not only in pain but also without the championship title. And now, more than a couple of years later, Bird pointed out that the former OL Reign star still hasn’t touched a ball.

Initially confused, the 2x World Cup winner eventually agreed, before recalling how her recent rehabilitation has been going a bit tough. “I didn’t… except when I was banging my PKs at Nike Top Bins. But other than that, no, I’m not prepared to change direction. I actually fell onto the plyo box in my PT with Kyle the other day so that was tough,” concluded the 3x NWSL Shield winner.

Ouch — that must have hurt, but maybe not as much as it did for the fans when they heard Megan’s uncertain TST plans. Perhaps it’s because she’s still training to feel 100% confident in her Achilles. But who knows? By the time the next TST season rolls around, the Redding, California native might just be fully recovered and ready to help her former USWNT teammates chase a potential three-peat!

Megan Rapinoe will be a perfect fit in US Women’s TST

The former Chicago Red Stars forward further praised the tournament stakeholders for organizing the 7v7 event held in Cary, North Carolina. Given how there is a rising demand among fans to catch up with live events, be it in sports, entertainment, music, or more, the TST fills the gap perfectly. It is also a chance for supporters to see their favorite stars in action once again, despite having officially hung up their boots.

“I just love the kind of growing landscape around soccer in the country and I think this is like a brilliant little tournament,” remarked Rapinoe. She also insisted that this event is perfect for both the business and marketing standpoint that will grow interest among Americans in the beautiful game. Not to mention the 2026 men’s and 2031 women’s World Cup being held in the States.

Further congratulating her former USWNT teammates on their million-dollar win, Rapinoe joked, “I’m not paying for the next dinner.” Well, in that case, here’s hoping that dinner also turns into a chance for her former locker room partners to convince her to join the tournament.