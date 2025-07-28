Megan Rapinoe, Emma Hayes Make Surprise Trip to Join History-Making Women’s Euro Tournament

At last, the 2025 UEFA Euros conclude in a dramatic fashion. England women’s national team thrived in high drama yet again to take down Spain in a penalty shootout and win another Women’s European Championship title on Sunday. As the entire nation remains busy in the celebrations of this emphatic win, joining the celebrations were also Megan Rapinoe and Emma Hayes, to not just hail the Lionesses but also celebrate a remarkable milestone for the women’s game.

Hayes shared a couple of videos on Instagram to showcase the entire atmosphere of the event. Additionally, she wrote a caption saying, “Congrats to both teams for an exceptional final. Football is the winner once again. The @lionesses show once again what quality they have and our game is here to stay x”

Meanwhile, Megan also took to stories and showcased the crowd from the stands, which were filled from top to bottom. Of course, i was, considering this was the largest crowd in the history of women’s game, a whopping 657, 291 people joined throughout the beginning and at the end of the tournament.

