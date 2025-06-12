Megan Rapinoe’s Ex-teammate Makes Legend Reconsider Retirement Decision With Unique USWNT Line-Up

Who doesn’t love creating their dream soccer XI, right? At some point, we’ve all tried our hand at it—crafting lineups we believed were unbeatable. Think you’ve built the best one? Well, think again. Because former USWNT defender Kelley O’Hara just dropped a dream XI so impressive, it even made her former teammate Megan Rapinoe consider coming “out of retirement“!

Yep, it’s true. Now hold on to your horses. First, let’s understand the backdrop of the story. Well, it all began on one of the latest episodes of the Just Women’s Sports podcast’s feature called Sports Are Fun! Interestingly, during the segment, co-host Kelley O’Hara unveiled the “Starting XI of Lesbians plus Alex Morgan.” Ready?

A diamond 4-4-2 setup, starting between the sticks was iconic goalie, Brianna Scurry, with the backline seeing Meghan Klingenberg on the left side, Kelley O’Hara herself taking the right side, and Tierna Davidson and Ali Krieger taking the center back spots. For the single defensive midfielder spot, Lori Lindsey took the spot, with the rest of the diamond center half of the pitch consisting of Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe, and Tobin Heath.

As for the lone two forwards, O’Hara picked Abby Wambach and Alex Morgan. Of course, all the names are nothing but iconic. Yet, the most unique part about this team is the fact that except for Morgan, all the players are lesbians. Regardless, that saw fellow co-host and former USA star Merritt Mathias admit, “Yo, I think this team might be winning the World Cup.”

Even O’Hara agreed with Mathias’ claim, with others chiming in about including substitutes like Kristie Mewis. That’s when Mathias quipped, “You’ve got a deep bench of lesbians.” Regardless, isn’t the lineup dope? Well, we hope you think you. In fact, after this lineup hit the internet, it caught the attention of many in the soccer world—including Megan Rapinoe herself.

Interestingly, the former Seattle Reign forward took to her Instagram Stories to share O’Hara’s dream team, adding a playful caption that read: “CONSIDER ME OUT OF RETIREMENT. 2027 AIN’T GOT SH*T ON US. ESPRESSO THIS. PUTELLAS THAT, KERR SCHMERRR, YADA YADA. GAYS IN 6.”

Wait a minute, did Rapinoe literally had a bowl full of confidence in her breakfast before saying this, cause boy where do we even begin? For starters, on one side we have Emma Hayes constantly greasing her hands on the tactical board, making players sweat for the 2027 World Cup. Young talents to those in their prime, or even the Tripple Espresso trio of Sophia Wilson, Trinity Rodman, and Mallory Swanson—this is a challenge to all of them.

Even rival international stars, like 2x Ballon d’Or Femenin winner and 2023 World Cup winner with Spain, Alexia Putellas—yet here’s Megan, insisting not a single one of them stands a chance against this very lesbian and Alex Morgan featured starting XI. Honestly, we hardly beg to differ. Just look at it once again. In fact, little does this team also echoes Rapinoe’s sentiment about her queer identity.

Megan Rapinoe makes a bold claim with an open challenge

In a similar segment, co-host Sue Bird recalled one of Megan Rapinoe’s old quotes from 2019, where her significant other boldly said, “You can’t win championships without gay players.” That only saw the iconic USWNT forward to reminisce about this story, jokingly saying, “The first and easiest thing you need to ensure you have is gay players on your team.”

That further led the former Chicago Red Stars forward to take her claim a notch above, adding, “I would challenge anyone to show me a team that didn’t have a gay person on it that won a championship… Meanwhile a bunch of the losing teams I bet there were a bunch of straights,” making a subtle joke. Of course, this is specifically about women’s game.

Even if many might call it a bit subjective, one has to know it was meant as a light-hearted Pride month spirit pun, just like she was pumped after seeing Kelley O’Hara’s starting XI.