Megan Rapinoe Gives Honest Remark on Trinity Rodman After Emma Hayes Comment

Trinity Rodman is finally back in town. Having been out of action since April 12, the USWNT forward has returned from London, where she was receiving treatment for a persistent back injury that has kept her in and out of play since last year’s Paris Olympics gold medal win. Joining the celebration — along with her many ardent fans — is none other than her former national teammate and icon, Megan Rapinoe.

The Newport Beach, California, native was pictured with her Washington Spirit teammates, who were arriving at their Audi Field to face North Carolina Courage for their Matchday 11 clash against NWSL rivals. Of course, she was neither in the starting XI nor on the bench, but her appearance did mean she was back in the mix, aiming for the road to recovery.

This only made Rapinoe happy, who didn’t hesitate in expressing her happiness, in a way. “Trinity Rodman spotted back in DC! I don’t know what it means. I don’t think it means anything,” began the former Seattle Reign forward on the latest episode of A Touch More podcast that she co-hosts along with her fiance and WNBA icon Sue Bird.

“She’s doing what she’s doing. I’m pumped about it,” added the 2019 Ballon d’Or Feminin winner, before expressing her excitement to see Trin reunite with her Spirit teammate. “We also got the reunion of her and Ashley Hatch, the ultimate homies. Those two are so funny together. I have nothing to say about this other than I’m excited that she’s back in the district,” concluded Megan Rapinoe.

Well, we can relate to the excitement that the 3x NWSL Shield winner has after seeing Rodman back in Washington. Even fans had also expressed their elation over the news, hoping to see their star winger, who last was seen coming off the bench for a Matchday 4 clash vs Racing Louisville as the Spirit secured an easy 2-0 win.

A lot has transpired in her absence, as head coach Jonatan Giraldez unexpectedly left the club just a year after arriving from FC Barcelona Femeni. The Spaniard has joined French side OL Lyonnes—the very club owned by Washington Spirit owner Michele Kang. Even Megan Rapinoe had also reacted to this shocking news.

Meanwhile, taking the position of Jonatan Giraldez is his assistant Adrián González. Currently, the Spirit is sitting in fourth place with a tally of 22 points, five points less than toppers KC Current. Furthermore, in Rodman’s absence, it’s mostly Ashley Hatch taking over the responsibility on the attacking front, having notched six goals so far.

Perhaps when Trinity returns, things may get better for the DC-based club, as the 22-year-old will also look forward to reuniting with her teammates. Speaking of which, when exactly can one expect her to return?

Emma Hayes teases potential return date of Trinity Rodman

Taking a break also saw Trinity Rodman miss out on the USWNT’s clashes against China PR and Jamaica, where the American ladies secured 3-0 and 4-0 victories in her absence respectively. However, by the end of June, another national camp is coming up that sees the 4x World Cup winners face the Republic of Ireland in a doubleheader clash on June 26 in greater Denver, Colorado, and June 29 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Simultaneously, Emma Hayes was quizzed whether there was a possibility to see Rodman in action, who made her appearance for the first time post-Olympics during the opening clash against Brazil, also having net a goal in five minutes.To which, the former Chelsea boss denied, insisting the winger might make her way back “in July at some point.”

That will be followed with additional rest as the NWSL will halt for the entire July. Yet, the English tactician had some more to say about one of her favorite forwards. “[Trinity] has to feel that her back’s in a place that she can move beyond the pain that she’s carried for a period of time,” Hayes said in an interview. “She’s in great spirits, and I know we’re moving in the right direction with Trin. Both club and country have been working hard to get her to this stage.”

In a nutshell, you ask? Well, patience is all required as Trinity Rodman’s return date is closer than ever!