Megan Rapinoe Makes Heartwarming Comment on Ex-USWNT Player’s Announcement

“Football is a 360-degree sport, and I can’t do it,” said Tobin Heath. “If I ever would try to do it, it’s really sad.” And just like that, one of the most prolific forwards in US Women’s National Team history announced her retirement from the beautiful game on Thursday. This not-so-surprising yet heartbreaking decision comes after a career-ending knee injury Heath sustained back in 2022, leaving no hope of seeing her back in action. As the entire soccer community reacts to the end of this remarkable chapter, joining in tribute was none other than Megan Rapinoe.

Having first begun her journey with the USWNT by earning her first cap in January 2008, Heath hangs up her boots as a serial winner, with two FIFA Women’s World Cups (2015, 2019) and three Olympic medals, including two gold (2008, 2012) and one bronze (2021). In total, Tobin made 181 appearances for the American ladies, notching 36 goals and 42 assists.

With such an iconic chapter of US Soccer coming to an end, it was only fitting that Megan Rapinoe mark this moment by giving a special honor to her former teammate. The former Seattle Reign star took to Instagram stories by sharing a tribute post uploaded by the USWNT. Additionally, she wrote a caption that read, “Legend like no other. Congrats @tobinheath welcome to this beautiful side of things. Thank you for everything.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by U.S. Soccer WNT (@uswnt) Expand Post

(This is a developing story…)