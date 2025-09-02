Mia Hamm Leaves Fans Stunned After Joining Michael Jordan & Others for Bill Belichick’s UNC Debut

With 6x Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick making his coaching debut for North Carolina, Chapel Hill turned into the place to be for Tar Heels and college football fans alike. Naturally, it wasn’t any surprise to see multiple UNC alums returning to their former stomping ground to witness the historic moment. But fans probably weren’t ready to spot the legendary Mia Hamm among the crowd as well!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The ESPN College Football X handle shared a clip on the platform on Sunday, highlighting the star-studded scenes from the Tar Heels’ home stadium. Captioned, “The stars are out in Chapel Hill,” the social media update from September 1 shows a plethora of legendary celebrities congregating to watch UNC take on TCU. Among the attendees, the 2-time Olympic and Women’s World Cup winner Mia Hamm was seen sporting a white shirt and a UNC baseball cap to support her alma mater.

She was joined by 6-time NBA champ Michael Jordan, another former UNC student-athlete. And they weren’t all! The 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Randy Moss, Aaron Boon (the Yankees manager), country music stars Eric Church and Chase Rice, and more Pro Football Hall of Famers like Lawrence Taylor, Julius Peppers all stopped by, along with the USWNT legend Hamm, to watch Belichick’s college football coaching debut.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Maybe it was all that pressure that made the seasoned football coach falter. The Horned Frogs handed Hamm-favored Tar Heels a 48–14 blowout loss. The Kenan Memorial Stadium was packed to the brim with more than 50,000 UNC fans, but the result was disastrous, to say the least. The scenes got so disheartening that many attendees started heading out of the venue in the third period of the match, when TCU held a comfortable 34-point lead over the hosts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Two defensive touchdowns and a 542-222 edge in total offense brought the match to TCU’s pocket. With Mia Hamm deciding to keep herself within the four walls of her house most of the time, it would seem like her appearance today for the fateful match wasn’t the best time to come out of her seclusion. But hey, watching her in the stands was a welcome sight, especially considering how hard the Tar Heels fumbled under the new head coach.

But for Lawrence Taylor, the match result would seem particularly astonishing. After all, the linebacker played under Belichick in the 1980s, when the latter was part of the Giants’ coaching staff. But it’s undeniable that the coach’s onboarding by UNC created a buzz in the collegiate football circuit. Before the season even began, the Tar Heels sold out all of their season tickets (at a high price, too boot!), as well as selling all single-game seats for the rest of the 2025-26 season. At one point before today’s match, the new UNC coach was seen soaking in the atmosphere and mingling with the ACC commissioner Jim Phillips.

AD

The presence of Mia Hamm definitely helped to ease the pain for the home crowd. UNC fans were truly enamored by the USWNT icon’s sight, especially considering Hamm is rarely spotted out in public. One fan noted their jubilation, saying, “Guys. Mia Hamm don’t leave the house lol And she’s out and about,” as the iconic North Carolina alum turned up for the night.

Others also agreed.

One look at Mia Hamm and the UNC heartbreak is compensated for

“MIA HAMM AT THE UNC GAME?!” one fan was genuinely caught off guard by the former Team USA sensation turning up to stand by her alma mater for the college football season-opener. That was the general sentiment among the UNC loyalists who aren’t used to seeing Hamm just hanging about for anything other than soccer. “Mia Hamm don’t come outside fr this big s***,” another fan further underscored just how big a thing it was to see the school alum at the sold-out Kenan Memorial Stadium.

via Imago Credit – Instagram/Mia Hamm

Mia Hamm is a person, like many of us, who loves a good comeback story. After the USWNT’s disappointing finish at the Paris Olympics, like many soccer connoisseurs, the former team member had thought that the team would have a difficult time getting back into stride. However, head coach Emma Hayes stood firm by her squad and helped the stars to move on past the heartbreak, and Hamm could hardly stop lauding the former for that. It should be safe to assume that such a comeback story is what the retired soccer star would want to see for the Tar Heels’ football program as well. But fans didn’t even have time to think about that on Sunday!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Instead, they couldn’t stop drooling over Hamm’s mere presence. One fan shared a screenshot of Jordan, Taylor, and Roy Williams, the legendary basketball coach who led the UNC program for 18 seasons, and sneaked in a sassy statement. “Throw in Mia Hamm and you have the makings of a Mt. Rushmore,” the fan proclaimed. But not all the fans could forget the thrashing the UNC took.

“I’m more mad Bill and the school made Mia Hamm leave the house for this bulls***. Mia be minding her business and yall got her outside for this beatdown,” one fan took a dig at the Tar Heels for making it seem like Hamm’s efforts were all in vain. Do you think so, too? Tell us what went through your head when you noticed the former USWNT star for the first time at UNC’s latest game in a comment!