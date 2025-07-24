MLS Catches Heat for Diego Luna Debate From USA Soccer Legend: “Not What We Want”

Diego Luna has really been shining for Real Salt Lake in MLS this season, stepping up as a strong attacking presence from midfield. In 18 league games, he’s scored 8 goals and set up 4 assists, making for a total of 10 goal contributions. Advanced metrics show that he’s in the 95th percentile for goal involvement, highlighting his knack for finishing and his creative impact. During the recent MLS All-Stars game, his performances really stood out. Luna brought a lot of energy off the bench, which helped the home team keep a solid 3–1 lead.

Luna had an impressive 2024 season, scoring 8 goals and earning the title of MLS Young Player of the Year, which really set the stage for that hot streak. At 21, he’s really stepping up as an important part of Real Salt Lake’s title hopes and has made his mark in Major League Soccer. As we look ahead to the World Cup 2026, Luna is definitely on the radar of USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino. He’s made a strong comeback from injury, playing a key role with some important passes in the latest friendly matches and during the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

“It gave me an opportunity to come back into more camps and show the type of grit and hunger I have to play and represent my country,” Luna said, reflecting on his breakthrough episode. “It showcases what Mauricio really liked about me and I think shows other players what’s needed in this team — to fight through everything.” With Luna’s stock in MLS and the national team on the upswing, legendary striker Eric Wynalda has shared some critical thoughts.

Wynalda recently shared his thoughts on complacency in his latest episode of “Unleashed” on YouTube, stating, “That’s more telling than anything else what kind of situation he is in and what kind of player he is and what his mentality is towards his situation. Didn’t work out at Nottingham Forest, and he ended up fighting for a spot and never being able to achieve one. That is called chewing your way up the totem pole. You don’t go somewhere with the guaranteed minutes tag. You don’t. That’s not how it works. That is the definition of complacency, and that’s not what we want.”

Wynalda’s critique really gets to the core of the ongoing discussions about how MLS stacks up against European leagues. He points out that even though Luna has done really well at home, real growth means stepping up to compete in Europe’s tough scene—where you can’t count on getting playing time for sure. Wynalda really believes that taking on this challenge is key for Luna to make the most of his amazing talent and mindset.

via Imago MLS, Fussball Herren, USA Real Salt Lake at Portland Timbers Jul 16, 2025 Portland, Oregon, USA Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna 8 controls a pass during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Portland Providence Park Oregon USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTroyxWayrynenx 20250716_taw_wb2_20

“He needs to get himself out of that mentality, figure out that he is at the bottom of that totem pole, and if he wants to have a higher ranking, he’s going to have to chew his way to the top. That’s called work, and I think he’s fully capable of doing that, and he does have the talent. I just love his story. I love the fact that he dug his way out of this. I say this time and time again. People say that these players are produced in Major League Soccer. Major League Soccer is taking all the credit right now for Diego Luna because he got 98 games in their league,” the soccer legend mentioned.

There’s no denying how important MLS is in developing players, and Luna’s rise really shows that. But Wynalda warns that basking in that success without seeking tougher tests could stunt progression. So, what was his mindset heading into the All-Star games?

Diego Luna’s excitement before the match

Diego Luna has really been a breath of fresh air for Real Salt Lake this MLS season, and it’s great to see him snag a spot in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game. The young attacker has really played a key role in RSL’s success, racking up both goals and assists and showing a level of maturity that’s impressive for his age. His impressive performances in the midfield and on the wing have really helped his club stay competitive, and they’ve also made him one of the league’s up-and-coming talents.

Luna was really looking forward to the All-Star week in Austin and the chance to take on the top players from Liga MX. “Again it’s a great opportunity for me, to play against the best of Liga MX, it is an exhibition between two major leagues and being able to meet here to compete and representing the best, it is the best chance,” said the American soccer star.

Growing up caught between supporting the U.S. and Mexico, he views the All-Star Game as a blend of his identities. Luna steps into the All-Star festivities, fueled by the support of his family and his young son. He’s not just a rising star; he’s truly becoming an ambassador for the sport on both sides of the border.