MLS Insider Clears the Air on ‘AI Report’ Controversy After Soccer Community’s Strong Backlash

“Very productive and efficient,” is how MLS Commissioner Don Garber described the league’s agenda to keep evolving and maximizing its potential. Among the many efforts tied to that vision was the introduction of Artificial Intelligence, a technology that in today’s world is no exception. However, this move didn’t quite settle in the eyes of many across the soccer community. With confusion and criticism on the rise, MLS insider Tom Bogert stepped in to ease the uncertain air surrounding the situation.

On October 12, renowned writer Zito took to X to reveal that MLS had employed AI to generate a highlight summary of last week’s Inter Miami CF’s 4-0 win over Atlanta United FC. The shared screenshot showcased “MLS Generative AI” assisting the league in producing match content aimed at keeping fans updated on all games, something with which Zito wasn’t too pleased with the decision to replace human involvement in such reports.

Even insider Tom Bogert also weighed in, sharing the AI-generated report from the Orlando City vs Vancouver Whitecaps fixture and expressing similar frustration. However, earlier today, Bogert again took up the matter on X to offer major clarity on this unique AI-themed move from the MLS. Resharing his tweet from that day, he wrote, “Just to add on this front, per an MLS spokesperson: MLS tested use of AI recaps last weekend & felt it was important to be transparent in denoting it was AI.”

Further adding to the explanation on behalf of the MLS, Bogert insisted that this is not more than a test from the MLS. And on successful results, they shall implement it permanently, before further clarifying that the American men’s soccer league isn’t alone in testing such a theory in their enterprise, with others across different sports also taking it in consideration.

“AI recaps are being evaluated for the future, per spokesperson. ESPN, US Open, and other sports/outlets have used AI recaps + MLB/NBA have used AI content as well (which is something I also DO NOT agree with, but should note it’s not an MLS-specific thing),” added Tom Bogert, taking a stand for the MLS, unlike his previous take on the agenda.

Considering how many efforts Major League Soccer has been making over the years in order to compete with the giant leagues of Europe, it’s only natural to see them get their hands on the AI technology. One might argue that, more than the risk of replacement, it might help and act as a supporting tool. Then again, there are certain risks and pitfalls involved at the same time!

Here’s why MLS using AI isn’t a great idea!

Even though Major League Soccer is trying to make things seamless, one must consider that it comes at the cost of human connections. Consider the remarks of writer Zito over the initial AI report shared by MLS for the Inter Miami and Atlanta United game. Being unimpressed with the language, he admitted, “Not only does the language feel dead, but it’s funny that the staff doesn’t even review the article.”

Not to mention, Zito also didn’t like the fact that, in front of other major European leagues, it had to be the American men’s soccer league taking this step, as he added, “Out of all the leagues, it had to be them first.” Likewise, similar frustration was vented by Tom Bogert, citing the negatives of this decision from MLS with his own experiences.

“This sucks. A lot,” Bogert remarked. “I know from my own experience doing it — it is NOT expensive to pay humans to do this. I got invaluable development working there, as did countless others,” he added, emphasizing that innovation doesn’t always mean advancement. Even fans echoed this sentiment on the internet.

But as clarified by Tom Bogert in his latest report, it seems the MLS hasn’t fully implemented the use of this technology. In fact, they had even shared a feedback form with the fans to share their thoughts on the same. So all in all, this move seems to be in a grey area.