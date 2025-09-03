MLS Insider Reveals Loophole in Luis Suarez’s Possible Suspension As Committee Reviews ‘Spitting’ Controversy

Luis Suarez is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. In the 2025 Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders, the Uruguayan striker lost his temper after a 0–3 defeat, clashing with Seattle midfielder Obed Vargas in a heated scuffle that also involved Sergio Busquets. The chaos escalated further when Suarez allegedly spat on the Sounders’ Director of Security and Player Relocation, Gene Ramirez, drawing widespread backlash and calls for disciplinary action. However, MLS insider Tom Bogert believes there may be a major loophole in any potential suspension.

According to the esteemed journalist, the Leagues Cup Organizing Committee is still examining the post-match altercation as well as the personal antics of Suarez with both the player and the staff member of the Sounders, before proceeding any further. However, there is a possibility that even if the stakeholders end up punishing both Suarez and Busquets, it might not impact them the way angry fans would want to.

That’s because the Leagues Cup Organizing Committee is limited to the Leagues Cup. And any suspension issued would only apply to that particular competition. While this assures that the punishment will be valid for them in the next year’s campaign, that won’t be the case, as both Suarez and Busquets’ futures at Inter Miami are uncertain beyond 2025.

Though Major League Soccer is also expected to wait until the committee concludes its investigation and announces its decision before taking any further action, Tom Bogert still believes the bigger question that needs to be asked is whether or not the former FC Barcelona stars will be impacted this season. Failure to do so will surely ignite the majority of the soccer community, who initially demanded his suspension over this ‘vile’ act.

The altercation kicked off when Luis Suarez approached Seattle midfielder Obed Vargas, even appearing to catch him in a headlock. As Sounders players intervened, the situation spiraled out of control, drawing in multiple players and staff from both teams. Simultaneously, Sergio Busquets allegedly struck Vargas, Maxi Falcon clamped Seattle’s Cody Baker in a headlock, and Tomas Aviles took a swing at Jackson Ragen.

Amid the chaos, Suarez then turned his attention to Gene Ramirez, Seattle’s head of security and player relocation. What followed is exactly why he now finds himself in hot water—alongside his Inter Miami teammate.

Notably, in the post-game presser, when asked to address the incident, Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said, “I don’t have anything to say because I was far from the acts that happened and didn’t really see. Obviously, you never like this type of thing, but if there was a reaction, possibly there was also instigation.”

Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer acknowledged that the melee would inevitably overshadow his team’s emphatic 3–0 victory over Inter Miami to claim the prestigious title. Still, he viewed the opposition’s frustration as a backhanded compliment, though he admitted those “frustrations led to some things that shouldn’t happen on the field.”

Well, technically, things even escalated off the field as groups of ultras from both teams clashed in a massive brawl after leaving Lumen Field. Still, the lingering question is whether Luis Suarez will face punishment—and past incidents suggest he very well might.

Past incidents keep hope alive for justice in the case of Luis Suarez

There have been previous instances where MLS imposed additional league sanctions for misconduct occurring in other competitions. Consider one that held back in 2019, where Real Salt Lake coach Mike Petke received a three-game suspension in the Leagues Cup for confronting officials after a loss to Tigres. Surprisingly, MLS later added another three-game league ban and issued a fine.

But before the punishment was fully served, RSL decided to part ways with him. Petke hasn’t returned to coaching since. Similarly, during a 2015 U.S. Open Cup match, then-Seattle forward Clint Dempsey was hit with a six-game suspension for tearing up a referee’s notebook. MLS followed up by adding an extra three-game league suspension.

These examples show that MLS has the authority to step in if necessary. However, any decision would come only after the Leagues Cup Organizing Committee concludes its investigation and delivers its ruling against Luis Suarez. When and how that will happen is something that remains to be seen.