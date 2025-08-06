MLS Makes 2025 Transfer History as Son Heung-Min Tops New Record Signings List

At last, the future of Son Heung-min is sorted. After weeks of transfer gossip, the South Korean international is officially set to join Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC, bringing an end to his decade-long stint with Tottenham Hotspur. While his arrival in the United States is already a headline-worthy move, it’s the numbers behind the transfer that make it truly historic.

Given how the 33-year-old had a contract with the North London side until the summer of 2026, the obvious way to lure him anywhere around the world was to pay a certain fee. So with a keen interest in Son, LAFC decided to break the bank and pay a stunning $26.5 million fee to bring the veteran winger to the United States.

Somehow, by paying this fee, the California-based club has etched a historic milestone, officially making Son the most expensive signing in the history of MLS. This arrival has broken the record of Emmanuel Latte Lath’s $22 million move to Atlanta United earlier this season. Even before that, FC Cincinnati made waves by acquiring Kevin Denkey for $16.2 million, again, in the 2025 season.

This means it has been a record-breaking season in the history of Major League Soccer, where the transfer fee record has been shattered not once but thrice. Indeed, this is quite a remarkable feat that surely goes down in the annals of the league. It also highlights the fact that the MLS clubs are finally exploring a cut-throat competition with each other.

Any further transfer moves in the league’s ongoing secondary transfer window that runs from July 24 to August 21 can also become a part of this historic trail, with, of course, some extra splurging. Then again, that seems unlikely as it’s mostly Son Heung-min who shall retain his expensive signing status for the time being.

Currently, the former SV Hamburg star is en route to LA, with a medical set to follow upon arrival before the blockbuster deal is finalized. And when he does, expect a grand welcome for the Spurs skipper. But we bet it’s the results, strong performances, and goals galore that will matter most to the team and fans alike. Well, fear not — because Son is expected to deliver all that and in fact, much more!

Son Heung-min has a chance to make more history with LAFC!

For someone who has notched 173 goals and 101 assists in 451 games — and that too while playing in the English top flight — there’s surely no reason to worry about meeting on-pitch expectations. Instead, one should know that the arrival of Son Heung-min at LAFC isn’t just a boost on the field — it also brings massive commercial potential.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/ Son Heung-min

With a huge fanbase across Asia, particularly in South Korea, his presence is expected to spark major interest. Not to mention that Los Angeles is home to the largest Korean population in the U.S., making this a perfect fit both culturally and commercially. So, in terms of jerseys, tickets, or even merchandising, the 2024 MLS Championship winners can surely expect some profitable results.

On top of that, his arrival is a major win for both LAFC and MLS as a whole. With his Premier League pedigree, Son could join the ranks of global stars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who’ve recently made waves in America. Furthermore, on the plus side, he’d be reuniting with former Spurs teammate Hugo Lloris, now LAFC’s No.1 keeper since his 2024 arrival.