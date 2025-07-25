MLS Mocked for $20 Million Value Thanks to Lionel Messi As All Star Game Suffers

“We should’ve known earlier, we should’ve addressed it earlier,” remarked MLS Commissioner Don Garber while addressing the controversial absence of Lionel Messi from yesterday’s All-Star Game between the best of MLS and Liga MX. Despite being voted as one of the obvious favorites to play, the Argentinian chose otherwise, prioritizing rest over giving even a few minutes of joy to the crowd at such a crucial event. While the aftermath still sees Messi catching flak, it looks like the fingers are now being pointed at MLS itself!

Why, you ask? Well, they say that sometimes it’s “the tail wagging the dog”, and currently the men’s American domestic league is in the same situation with the greatest player they signed a couple of years ago, even paying the highest salary in the league of around $20m. Since this greatest transfer in the history of the beautiful game transpired, it’s actually Messi who has golden handcuffed MLS. From promotion, branding, and marketing, everything has revolved around La Pulga.

And clearly, with the former Barcelona man getting a call to actually ditch the most important game for MLS, it is something that doesn’t surprise former MLS forward Alejandro Moreno. The ex-Venezuelan international believes that even if there exists an argument among fans that “Messi owes it to Major League Soccer to show up in the All-Star game,” the truth of the matter is that it’s Messi who has signed “a prenuptial agreement.”

“He is the more powerful brand, the more recognizable name,” added Moreno during a chat in the ESPN FC newsroom. While adding that MLS is still up and coming, unlike the 8x Ballon d’Or winner, the former Philadelphia star added, “He is Major League Soccer right now. And that is not going to change until he leaves MLS,” bashing the Don Garber-led corp that the league has themselves chosen “to build everything around Lionel Messi.”

That is pretty evident from the moments when Inter Miami are knocked out of the playoffs, or aren’t competing in the MLS Cup, making fans always lose interest. “That’s the doing of MLS. They brought this upon themselves,” added the former Columbus Crew striker, insisting that the explanation of Don Garber is nothing.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 1, 2024; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after a play against Al-Nassr during the second half at Kingdom Arena. Mandatory Credit: Victor Fraile-USA TODAY Sports

Fortunately, though, the MLS All-Star team secured an easy 3-1 victory over the Liga MX star side. But had Messi been present, then it would have been a completely different atmosphere. And now that he wasn’t, the former PSG superstar brought a problem for himself as he and Jordi Alba are facing a potential risk of getting suspended from Saturday’s league game against FC Cincinnati.

This is because of an MLS rule that enforces a one-game suspension on any player who misses the All-Star event without a legitimate medical excuse. After this update came out, while some supported the punishment, others felt it was too harsh, pointing out that the former Catalonia star had played in nearly every match and had earned the right to skip at least one, especially an exhibition game.

Not to mention his 16 goals in 17 MLS matches, which even prompted his head coach, Javier Mascherano, to express concern over Leo’s health, insisting that the World Cup winner deserved a rest. And that rest did come — but it left MLS empty-handed. In fact, it now raises questions about the very man they prioritize the most.

Lionel Messi is not playing for MLS!

Though Ale Moreno agrees that if he himself were in the place of Don Garber, the former LA Galaxy star, too, would have circled everything around Messi. However, he urged Major League Soccer to understand that the 5x European Golden Boot winner is only playing for himself and for Inter Miami. “He’s not doing this for MLS and to grow the game in this country. He’s doing this so that he’s best prepared for the World Cup in 2026 for Argentina, and then he’s moving on with his life,” said Moreno.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 23, 2024; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; A fan holds up a sign for Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (not pictured) before the match against the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The former Chivas USA star also remarked that Messi showing up or not showing up for the All-Star game doesn’t matter in the big picture, something which the MLS shall accept for their own good. “Whatever happens with MLS beyond that, he is not going to care, and it’s not going to make a dent in his legacy as to what happened or didn’t happen,” concluded the ESPN analyst.

Ouch. We bet these words will surely hurt MLS. Then again, it's for their own good, as it is an event that their naysayers have to move on from.