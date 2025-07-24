MLS Owners Allegedly Delay Decision on European Calendar Shift Amid FIFA World Cup Pressure

For years, Major League Soccer has stood apart from the rest of the footballing world by operating on a spring-to-fall schedule, unlike Europe’s traditional fall-to-spring calendar. This difference has long sparked debate, especially as MLS continues to grow on the global stage. Now, with the 2026 World Cup looming, pressure is mounting for the league to finally fall in line with the global norm — but that shift may still be further away than expected.

This week, downtown Austin has become the hub for North America’s soccer business community, gathering for meetings and events tied to the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, which will be held Wednesday night at Q2 Stadium. Among the most significant events is the MLS Board of Governors meeting, where club owners are set to discuss several pressing matters, including a potential shift to the global soccer calendar and business strategies for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will take place across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Although a vote to switch to the global “fall-to-spring” schedule could take place during Wednesday’s meeting, insiders suggest that there’s less urgency compared to the April session in Chicago. That earlier meeting was viewed as the final opportunity to approve the transition before the 2026 World Cup. With that timeline now pushed back to 2027 at the earliest, owners have until early 2026 to make a definitive decision.

A key concern still under discussion is how teams in colder climates would be affected. These clubs risk losing revenue from popular summer fixtures in June and July, which would be replaced by games in colder months like December and February. They might also need to spend on upgrades such as heated pitches and indoor facilities.