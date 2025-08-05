NBA Legend Magic Johnson Applauds Trinity Rodman’s Emotional Soccer Comeback

After months of grueling recovery and physical therapy, 23-year-old USWNT star Trinity Rodman made a glorious return to competitive action on Sunday, August 3. In her first appearance since a long injury layoff, she scored the match-winning goal for the Washington Spirit and lifted the team to a dramatic 2-1 victory over the Portland Thorns.

Subbed in during the 76th minute, she immediately injected energy into the Spirit’s attack. With the score tied at one apiece, she found a pocket of space and delivered a final goal that sent Audi Field into a frenzy. The goal wasn’t just a stat. But it was a statement. It signaled that Rodman is not only back, but determined to reclaim her role as one of the NWSL’s brightest stars. For the Spirit, her presence on the pitch was a much-needed boost during a crucial stretch of the season.

Understanding this backstory, Magic Johnson wrote a heartfelt message on X. He wrote, “Welcome back, superstar Trinity Rodman! Congratulations on scoring the game-winning goal for our Washington Spirit in a 2-1 victory over the Portland Thorns. The entire National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has missed you!” And along with him, Trinity Rodman’s boyfriend, Ben Shelton, also reacted to the superb goal, saying, “I think Trinity Rodman scoring a goal, one-year anniversary from her incredible goal at the Olympics, hadn’t played in 100-something days, and she goes in and in 15 minutes scores a banger. It’s pretty cool, especially because she was emotional. I’m always happy for her.” His statement came after his 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(1) victory over Flavio Cobolli.

And after the game-winning goal, Trinity shared her emotional thoughts. She said, “Holy cow, that was just the hardest thing I’ve had to go through with injury and everything. So, being back with the team, especially at home, with the stadium and the crowd behind me, scoring a goal like that, you saw I buried it. I was not going to miss it.” The Olympic gold medalist also added that he is just really happy to be back, and she missed the team. Trinity added, “I missed doing what I love.”