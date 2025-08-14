Americans Have Same Complaint About Christian Pulisic as He Breaks Silence on USMNT Absence

The debate over Christian Pulisic’s choice to sit out this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup is really stirring things up among fans and former players. It’s brought back discussions about player workload, commitment, and what’s expected from the USMNT’s top star. On the other hand, supporters believe that Pulisic—who has faced injuries during his career—made a smart decision to focus on his long-term health with the 2026 World Cup in mind.

The frustration really ramped up after the USMNT lost to Mexico in the Gold Cup final, especially since they were missing Pulisic and a few other important players. Fans were hoping he would be there to lead the team, and this just added to their disappointment.

In a straightforward moment from his Paramount+ docuseries PULISIC, shared on CBS Sports Golazo’s X post, Christian Pulisic opened up about the situation. He mentioned that he had hoped to play in at least two pre-tournament friendlies, but coach Mauricio Pochettino decided to stick with just one roster for both the friendlies and the Gold Cup.

“I did want to be a part of at least the two friendlies. I did speak with the coaches and I asked and I wanted to be a part of the team in whatever capacity I could. And they said no. They said they only wanted one roster and that’s the coach’s decision. I fully respect that. I didn’t understand it but it is what it is,” Pulisic explained. “I wanted to be a part of that. But yeah, that’s just the way things went and I had to make the best decision for myself and also, you know, in the long run for my team.”

Christian Pulisic responded to claims that he abandoned the team, sharing his frustration about how his ten years of service have been overshadowed by recent criticism. He said, “It is a lot. It’s hard to keep up with playing every single game. I mean, you see a ton of injuries but that’s, this is what it is. This is, you know, how the business works. People want to see us play and I think it’s just a decision that I had to come to, to do the best thing for myself and look out for myself for once. But I think everyone has, you know, had their opinion on me and just, you know, really, I mean, in my opinion, just disrespected me in a lot of ways and just completely forgotten about what I’ve, what I’ve done for this national team for 10 years. It’s, it sucks.”

Feeling the pressure of being the face of American soccer really hits home—it’s a mix of love from fans and constant watching from critics. Some fans totally get why he needs to take a break, but others aren’t so sure. They believe that real leaders step up when it counts the most.

USMNT fans weren’t happy with Christian Pulisic

Even though Christian Pulisic spoke up about the criticism, it didn’t really let up afterward. A lot of fans are not buying what he’s saying, with one comment saying, “Clown show. Nobody feels bad for you Christian.” This comment takes a jab at Pulisic and his supporters for how they’ve dealt with the backlash, saying, “Bad looks all around. People used to respect you.”

This fan highlighted his contributions, saying, “Dude hasn’t done much for the national team that hasn’t already been done. They missed a WC with him as their star player. These documentaries are making it seem like he’s some big star in Europe and he’s really not.” Some critics, including former USMNT star Landon Donovan, have pointed out that Pulisic might not be showing enough dedication. He said, “I can’t help but think about some of our guys on vacation, not wanting to play in the Gold Cup. It’s pissing me off.”

One fan really went in on Pulisic’s club career, saying, “Crazy that people idolize this mid player, leave the guy alone, the only thing he will ever be remembered for is being a bit part player for that 2021 UCL.” A fan threw some sarcasm Pulisic’s way in response to his defense of his contributions to the USMNT, saying, “Lmao what have you done for the national team?”

With the debate heating up, it’s pretty clear that Pulisic not being around has brought to light some bigger issues about player welfare, who calls the shots, and what it really means to wear the Stars and Stripes.