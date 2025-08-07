USMNT’s Tim Weah Recreates 25-Year Marseille Legacy With Heartfelt Tribute to His Father

Following months of speculation, U.S. international Timothy Weah has completed his much-anticipated switch from Juventus to French powerhouse Olympique de Marseille. The 25-year-old winger makes his return to Ligue 1, where he launched his career with PSG, Marseille’s longtime rivals. The move comes in the form of a loan agreement that includes an obligation to buy, highlighting OM’s long-term commitment to the American attacker. Former USMNT star Tony Meola also endorsed the move, saying, “This could be a fit…”

Two years ago, Timothy Weah became one of the rare signings for the Juventus side. He started preparing to navigate a season without European competition. It was a significant downturn for the Italian giants. Operating under tight financial constraints, Juve turned to the son of the 1995 Ballon d’Or winner and lifelong Bianconeri fan, hoping he could follow in Weston McKennie’s footsteps. And also become the next American to leave his mark in Turin under Max Allegri’s guidance.

After landing in the new team, Weah paid tribute to his superstar father, who had also been a part of Marseille. An X page named ‘USMNT Only’ reported the update, which was directly related to Weah and his father’s relationship with Marseille, saying, “After signing with Marseille, USMNT winger Tim Weah recreated the magazine cover of his father George Weah, who signed for the club 25 years ago.” Tim Weah’s father has been a star soccer player and also the former President of Liberia.

George Weah’s life took a huge turn when, at just 21 years old, he was spotted by Arsène Wenger while playing for a team in Cameroon. Wenger, who was managing AS Monaco at the time, saw something special in him and brought him over to Europe. And that move changed everything. He started off at Monaco, where he settled in quickly and began turning heads with his speed and skill. From there, things really took off.

He moved to Paris Saint-Germain and then to AC Milan, where he became one of the top strikers in Europe and won a couple of league titles. Later on, he had short spells with Chelsea and Manchester City in the Premier League before wrapping up his career at Olympique Marseille. George had played one season at Marseille. Weah’s rise from humble beginnings to playing for some of the biggest clubs in Europe is the kind of story you don’t see every day. He wasn’t just a great player; he was someone fans loved to root for. And after so many years of earning a name for himself, Marseille has landed George Weah’s son in the city.

Tim Weah took flight to the Marseille team

United States Men’s National Team star Tim Weah has completed his transfer to Marseille, marking a new chapter in his European career after a challenging two-year run at Juventus. During his time in Turin, Weah struggled to find consistency and regular playing time. He often came off the bench and faced stiff competition in a defensively oriented system that didn’t fully suit his style of play.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Tim Weah

The 25-year-old winger is returning to Ligue 1, a league he knows well from his earlier stint with Paris Saint-Germain. His move to Marseille begins as a loan deal but includes a mandatory purchase clause, signaling the French club’s long-term interest in his development. According to multiple French media reports, the total transfer fee could rise to 18 million euros, which is approximately 21 million dollars.

Per Sports Illustrated, Tim joins the French outfit on loan ahead of the 2025–26 season. The deal, which The Athletic reported is worth €1 million ($1.16 million). And it includes a €14 million ($17.4 million) obligation to buy. The agreement also contains €3 million ($3.48 million) of add-ons and a sell-on clause for Juventus. Marseille will be hoping Weah can rediscover his best form and bring pace to their play. They must also be hoping for creativity and energy on their flanks as they prepare for both domestic and European challenges in the upcoming season.