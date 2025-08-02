NWSL and MLS Face Concerning Issue Ahead of 2026 World Cup as International Soccer Dominates

In April, Chicago Fire FC scripted history when they hosted Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. The MLS game set a new attendance record for the Chicago Fire, with 62,358 fans showing up to watch Messi in action after missing two games. LM10 helping beat the previous record of 62,124 set in October 2023 is undoubtedly a milestone for the MLS, right?

After all, ‘The Messi Effect’ is indeed responsible for drawing larger crowds and helping power the 18% revenue growth the MLS has shown. Meanwhile, women’s soccer is breaking new ground in the US as well. 1.355 million US soccer fans tuned in to watch the 2025 Women’s Euro final. Unfortunately, these numbers have not been the trend across the NWSL or MLS.

As per Sports Business Journal staff writer Alex Silverman, the interest in international soccer may be having an impact on the average league attendance. “Through July 25, MLS’s average attendance this season was 21,838 per game, down 5.9% from the comparable point last season,” the SBJ report informs. The decline comes despite San Diego FC’s entry.

SDFC comes in 4th on average attendance with 28,049 fans. However, Silverman added that 21 of the 29 leagues in the team have seen a dip in attendance. The story doesn’t really change when looking at the NWSL. “Averaging 10,603 fans per match through its midseason break,” the National Women’s Soccer League is down by about 4%. This dip also coincides with international soccer setting attendance milestones in the States.

via Imago Ulsan HD and Fluminense FC line up before the start in the Group F – Match 27 FIFA Club World Cup match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Saturday, June 21, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NYP20250621105 JOHNxANGELILLO

The Club World Cup was the catalyst, averaging 40,000, as per FIFA President Gianni Infantino. A record 81,118 fans attended the CWC final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain at the MetLife Stadium. Yet, that record barely stood for a few weeks before Manchester United vs. West Ham shattered it with 82,566 filling the stands. So what’s on the horizon?

Will the numbers continue to slide as soccer’s biggest event approaches?

Well, with international soccer tournaments setting new records, it seems the leagues may continue to struggle. Even the MLS teams are currently part of the Leagues Cup, an international interleague tournament between the USA, Canada, and Mexico. With stars like Lionel Messi participating in the League Cup, the interest remains high. How high, you ask?

“By the end of Leagues Cup, there’ll be close to 4 million fans that will attend professional or national team soccer matches [in the U.S. and Canada] this summer, which is really an astounding number,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said, as per SBJ. Now that’s a huge number, but it pales in comparison to what’s in store for next year’s FIFA World Cup.

via Imago Reece James Chelsea FC, 24 haelt den FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pokal, waehrend Chelsea nach dem Sieg gegen Paris Saint-Germain im Finale feiert. US-Praesident Donald Trump ist auf der Buehne, um mit dem Team zu feiern. USA, Chelsea FC vs Paris Saint-Germain, FIFA Club World Cup, Finale, Match 63, 13.07.2025 USA, Chelsea FC vs Paris Saint-Germain, FIFA Club World Cup, Finale, Match 63, 13.07.2025 East Rutherford *** Reece James Chelsea FC, 24 holds the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 trophy as Chelsea celebrates after beating Paris Saint Germain in the final US President Donald Trump is on stage to celebrate with the team USA, Chelsea FC vs Paris Saint Germain, FIFA Club World Cup, Final, Match 63, 13 07 2025 USA, Chelsea FC vs Paris Saint Germain, FIFA Club World Cup, Final, Match 63, 13 07 2025 East Rutherford Copyright: xScottxW.xColemanx EP_SCN

Tourism Economics, a publication under Oxford Economics, predicts that 1.2 million international tourists will generate around $3.3 billion during the eight World Cup matches scheduled at MetLife Stadium next year. As per FIFA, the Club World Cup alone sold nearly 1.5 million tickets, and they predict that those eight matches will shatter all previous attendance records at the venue.

“It’s a legacy-defining opportunity to create lasting economic and social impact for New York and New Jersey,” CEO of the NYNJ Host Committee, Alex Lasry, said in a statement. “From record tourism and global visibility to local investment and job creation, this tournament will help shape the future of our region,” he added. However, that means that league numbers might continue to suffer at least until the World Cup ends.