NWSL Beats WNBA and Others to Set New Women’s League Record in USA

This year has been nothing short of groundbreaking for women’s soccer! Why, you ask? The season kicked off with a massive announcement: IMA Financial Group, led by CEO Robert Cohen, pledged a staggering $110 million to introduce the NWSL’s 16th franchise, a bold move signaling the sport’s rapid growth. The league was already turning heads, but it just shattered expectations as Bay FC and the Washington Spirit delivered a record-breaking showdown that left sports analysts stunned.

Bay FC made history at Oracle Park on Saturday by drawing a sellout crowd of 40,091 to face the Washington Spirit. This match set a new attendance record for any U.S. women’s professional sports league. To put this in perspective, the highest attendance in a WNBA regular-season game last year was 20,711 fans. This occurred on September 19, 2024, when the Indiana Fever played the Washington Mystics at Capital One Arena. The NWSL now accounts for 48 of the 50 highest-attended matches in the history of U.S. women’s professional sports.

The milestone certainly eclipsed last season’s NWSL standalone record of 35,038, which was also set by Bay FC when they faced the Chicago Red Stars at Wrigley Field. Speaking to the media, Spirit head coach Adrián González expressed his excitement about the atmosphere: “The setup, the fans, and having the opportunity to experience something like this is just unique for the players, the staff, the soccer community, and the fans. I’m so grateful to be part of this.”

Well, he was not the only one mesmerized by the crowd; Bay FC coach Albertin Montoya was equally elated to witness such a loving attendance. “The players deserve it. They’ve worked so hard, and this league has come such a long way. When you get football like that, I think every single person who watched that game can leave and say, ‘Hey, I’d do this again,’ because it was entertaining. It was good quality football all around,” said Montoya

Despite their best efforts, Bay FC conceded defeat at the hands of the Spirit with a score of 3-2. Bay FC fell behind early, trailing 3-0, but they managed to close the gap in time to save face from a humiliating defeat. How did the match go down? Let’s have a look at it.

Washington Spirits gave Bay FC a taste of their own medicine

The Washington Spirit strengthened their playoff push with a 3-2 victory over Bay FC in front of a record crowd in San Francisco. Kate Wiesner opened the scoring for the Spirit in the 7th minute, and Croix Bethune extended the lead to 2-0. As if the situation wasn’t bad enough for Bay FC, they were further marred by an own goal, which made it 3-0 in the Spirit’s favor.

Bay FC’s Racheal Kundananji couldn’t bear to see the condition her team was in. She scored the first goal for the team, followed by Kelli Hubly, who struck in the 54th minute to make it 3-2. However, goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury’s heroics—including a crucial stoppage-time save on Jordan Silkowitz—secured Washington’s ninth win of the season, lifting them to second place in the standings with 31 points. After the victory, the Washington Spirit took second place from the San Diego Wave FC, while Bay FC remains in 12th position after back-to-back defeats.