NWSL Fans Throw Shade As Men’s Club World Cup Match Struggles to Draw Crowd in US

“Millions of people will be coming,” boldly remarked FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the White House, standing next to U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, hyping up expectations for the 2025 Club World Cup. In fact, phrases like “a big bang” and “the most coveted competition” in global domestic football were used to describe this fresh edition of the tournament ahead of its launch in the States. But the honest current reality, you ask? Well, let’s just say—even an average NWSL game might draw a better crowd.

And this is the men’s game we’re talking about—the very distinction that has mostly called it superior, at least in contrast to its opposite. Truth be told, the attendance situation has gone from bad to worse for the FIFA Club World Cup. What they anticipated it to be is far from the reality that currently exists, and even makes them a target of backlash.

The latest predicament unfolded from Monday afternoon’s Group D Matchday 1 clash between Chelsea and Los Angeles FC. Ask any ardent fan, this is a game that one witnesses during the pre-season, but believe this is the actual men’s Club World Cup stage we are talking about. Now, hearing that a Premier League side is locking horns against one of MLS’ successful teams is an affair that one would at least think of watching, right?

However, that was hardly the case from the looks of the attendance at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. If you look at the images, of course, the stadium felt almost empty. Speaking of the numbers, guess how many must have filled the 71,000-seater venue? Keep the drum rolling…just around 22,137 to be precise, with the entire top tier section closed.

NWSL community takes sly dig at FIFA over Club World Cup shame

“NWSL has better attendance than this”

“Angel City vs Chelsea WFC match would had a packed stadium even on a Monday afternoon”

“NWSL game at the same ground and same time, would have gotten more crowd than this lol”

“Ticket prices were insane until right before kick-off”

“This is so sad. How do we have the World Cup next year and possibly have a similar issue?!”