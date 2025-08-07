NWSL’s North Carolina Courage Fire Head Coach After Releasing Vague Statement

The 2025 NWSL regular season is nearing its conclusion, with only 12 matchdays left before the playoffs begin and the road to the Championship unfolds. At this stage, most teams are expected to rally with whatever they have and push forward with what works best. However, in a bold and surprising move, the North Carolina Courage have made a call that no one expected them to make!

The Cary-based club has officially fired head coach Sean Nahas, as the news broke after releasing an official statement. “The North Carolina Courage have terminated the contract of Head Coach Sean Nahas, effective immediately. The North Carolina Courage remain focused on the continued development of the team and maintaining a professional, competitive environment for players, staff, and supporters.”

Judging by the vague statement, one can consider it a no-questions-asked kind of decision, with no reason whatsoever stated by the NWSL side. However, as per NWSL insider Jackie Gutierrez on X, the North Carolina Courage shared an update during their media availability in the wake of Sean Nahas’ exit.

AD

Apparently, after the team’s training session in Houston tomorrow ahead of their upcoming weekend away clash against Houston Dash, Sporting Director and Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley will take questions from the media in a hybrid press setting. While that is certainly bound to offer some more clarity about this call, one wonders what exactly happened that it came to this.

(This is a developing story…)