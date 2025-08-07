NY Red Bulls Offer Ex-Tottenham Player Bold Move Amid Son Heung-Min’s LAFC Deal

Wow, the MLS transfer window is buzzing with excitement thanks to Son Heung-Min’s record-breaking move to Los Angeles FC! This is definitely a game-changer for the league. So, the South Korean star, who led Tottenham Hotspur to a Europa League win back in May, has made a move to LAFC for a whopping $26.5 million. He’s signed on until 2027, with options that could stretch to 2029.

The South Korean soccer star’s move really highlights how much MLS is becoming a big deal around the world. LAFC’s co-president, John Thorrington, is calling him a “global icon,” and he believes he can boost the team’s performance on the field and help raise its profile internationally. He’s joining a bunch of European stars making their way to MLS.

As Son Heung-Min’s transfer grabs all the attention, another former Tottenham player, Timo Werner, is at a crucial crossroads in his career. According to MLS Transfers’ X post, “Source: New York Red Bulls have set a deadline to Timo Werner. They need a decision from him by August 15th if he would like to join the club on a multi-year $7M/year contract.”

The German striker, who’s not really in the plans at RB Leipzig right now, has been conversing with the American club since June. The MLS team is eager to bring him on board before the transfer window wraps up on August 21. Werner’s potential move really highlights the difference compared to Son’s big arrival.

Son comes in as a celebrated hero, while Werner is stepping in with the weight of needing to turn around a career that’s faced some tough times at his previous clubs. The Red Bulls going after Werner seems like a pretty strategic move. The 29-year-old brings some solid speed and experience that could really help a team looking to make a playoff push, especially with Lewis Morgan out due to injury.

Son’s debut with LAFC is set to be exciting, but Werner’s upcoming decision—expected soon—might just decide if the Red Bulls’ gamble turns out to be a success or another story of European players having a tough time adjusting. So, just how emotional was Son’s exit from Tottenham, really?

Son Heung-Min made a big career decision

Son Heung-Min’s exit from Tottenham Hotspur after ten years at the club was filled with deep emotions, both from him and everyone involved. The 33-year-old South Korean captain, who has been with Spurs since 2015, said his goodbyes during a preseason friendly in Seoul against Newcastle United. He was substituted in the 65th minute, receiving a guard of honor from both teams and a heartfelt standing ovation from 65,000 fans.

The moments in Seoul really captured Son’s legacy as a cherished figure at Tottenham. Teammates like Ben Davies, whose child Son is the godfather to, were seen openly weeping, while others took a moment to praise his professionalism and the impact he had on the Premier League. In his last message to fans, shared on Spurs’ social media, Son talked about his famous “camera” celebration, saying, “You’re always in my pictures.” He also expressed his gratitude to supporters for being there for him during both the highs and lows.

Humility and a strong connection with the community—from neighbors in London to fans in South Korea—really show why he was admired not just as a player but almost like one of their own. Son Heung-Min’s heartfelt goodbye really signals the close of a chapter at Tottenham, but his mark as a club legend and global icon is definitely here to stay. As he kicks off his MLS journey with LAFC, Spurs fans will always hold onto the memories he made in North London.