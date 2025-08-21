Orlando Pride Drops Massive Hint Amid Soccer Star Lizbeth Ovalle’s Record Deal Rumors

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ambitious“Something 𝙢𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 is on the way 🪄”

https://twitter.com/ORLPride/status/1958363432933261685

We hope you know where this thing is going, as clearly it’s a sign that Lizbeth Ovalle’s transfer to Orlando Pride is just a matter of time. Earlier, it was ESPN who reported that the reigning NWSL champions are in “advanced talks” to sign the Liga MX Femenil star for a world record transfer fee . While some sources have quoted a number around $1,500,000, others allege that the deal might even rise up to $2,000,000, meaning it will not only her the most expensive transfer in NWSL history, or the entire women’s game, but Lizbeth will be the first overall Mexican player — male or female — to hold this honor.

Once the move becomes official, Tigres will secure a 10% sell-on clause. The transfer fee, reported to fall between $1.5 million and $2 million, will be paid in installments spread evenly over the guaranteed three years of the 25-year-old’s contract, which certainly ensures a strong financial boost for the Mexican club. This payment structure is necessary because of the NWSL’s $550,000 annual cap on transfer spending.

In fact, to recall, Orlando Pride created extra room for maneuver earlier this year by transferring Brazilian midfielder Adriana to Saudi side Al Qadsiah FC for $500,000, a fee also split over two years, giving the club more flexibility in the market. Then again, for anyone wondering why Orlando Pride are willing to spend so much on Lizbeth, it’s worth taking a closer look at who she is.

Meet the soon-to-be Orlando Pride star Lizbeth Ovalle!

Lizbeth Ovalle’s résumé makes the excitement regarding her arrival quite understandable. Since starting her professional career with Tigres in 2017, she has collected six Liga MX Femenil titles and is chasing a seventh as the club currently holds third place in the table with 16 points. She has also lifted three Campeón de Campeonas trophies.

On the international stage, Ovalle has earned over 50 caps for Mexico and was named to the Best XI at last year’s Concacaf W Gold Cup. In the 2024 tournament, she made headlines by scoring a stunning opener in Mexico’s historic 2-0 victory over the U.S. women’s national team.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Lizbeth Ovalle

No wonder Orlando Pride acted quickly. Knowing that Lizbeth had drawn significant interest — from Barcelona, despite those rumors being dismissed due to the Spanish club’s financial struggles, as well as from at least half a dozen other NWSL teams — the club wasted no time in making their move.

Now, with Orlando Pride sitting third in the NWSL standings at 8 wins, 4 draws, and 4 losses, Ovalle’s arrival is expected to bring the attacking spark they need alongside stars like Barbra Banda and Marta.