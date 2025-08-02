Philadelphia Union Eyes US Soccer Star’s MLS Return, Days After San Diego’s Shocking Move

San Diego FC’s debut MLS season has been going surprisingly well. As an expansion team joining the 2025–26 campaign, they’ve been firing on all cylinders, currently sitting atop the Western Conference. For a team new to the league, it makes sense they’d stick to their original game plan and ride the momentum they started with. Yet, in a shocking twist, they chose to terminate the loan deal of Milan Iloski. The move saw the U.S. soccer star leave his home country and return to his parent club, Danish side FC Nordsjaelland. But it seems MLS isn’t ready to let go of Iloski just yet. Enter the Philadelphia Union on cue.

Given how the Secondary Transfer Window has been open since July 24th and will close on August 21st, every team is eyeing to bolster their ranks, and the Zolos are no exception, pondering a move to potentially bring him back to the league and further boost their strength. This surprising development was shared by renowned MLS and USMNT Insider Tom Bogert on X, whose sources insist that the Union is currently in talks to finalize a deal.

Perhaps this decision stems from being impressed by Milan Iloski’s time with San Diego FC so far. After all, the Escondido, California, native managed to garner 10 goals in over 472 minutes across 14 games. Of course, considering the opportunity, the 26-year-old didn’t get many, as the California-based club has contested in 25 matches so far. But despite having such an impact, Iloski’s contract was terminated.

Well, of course, the statement from the club on Tuesday, July 15, mentioned it was a “mutually” agreed-upon decision. “He played an important role in our early history, and we respect his desire to return to FC Nordsjaelland and his decision to pursue other opportunities at this time. We wish him the best in this next stage of his career,” added the statement from sporting director Tyler Heaps.

Even Milan Iloski shared a note on Instagram addressing his exit, thanking the club and supporters for the opportunity. “Thank you, San Diego. I can’t explain how grateful and appreciative I am for the unbelievable support from this city. Looking forward to what’s to come,” he added, before returning to Denmark.

However, now it seems fate wants to keep him on his home soil after all, and the genie making this happen is the Philadelphia Union. But before one gets excited about this transfer, let’s know a bit more about this talented American name.

Who is this familiar Philadelphia Union target?

Milan Iloski began his soccer journey in 2017 when he moved from the Real Salt Lake Academy to join the UCLA Bruins for a couple of years. After spending two years there, he briefly went on loan to Ogden City SC in 2019 before returning to UCLA. In January 2020, the forward took the next step in his professional career by signing with Real Salt Lake, although he made only two appearances during his time there.

He later played for their affiliate, Real Monarchs SLC, where he made 19 appearances, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists. In February 2022, Iloski moved to Orange County SC on a free transfer, where he truly found his form, scoring 43 goals and notching 11 assists in 70 appearances. That explains how his performances earned him a move to Europe, signing with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in January 2024.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Milan Iloski

He made 19 appearances there, scoring 2 goals. In April 2025, he returned to the U.S. on loan with San Diego FC for their debut MLS season, scoring 10 goals and adding 1 assist in 14 matches before the loan was surprisingly terminated in July, sending him back to Nordsjaelland. Overall, Iloski has made 125 senior club appearances, tallying 60 goals and 15 assists in all competitions.

No wonder the Philadelphia Union sees something in Milan Iloski, as they now reportedly eye a move to bring him back to the MLS. Let’s see how it pans out for both parties.