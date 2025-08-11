Portland Thorns Staff Helps Christine Sinclair’s Niece With Special Souvenir at Cascadia Clash

The Cascadia clash never disappoints. Regarded as one of the most intense rivalries in the NWSL between two of its biggest sides, ardent fans were once again treated to an emphatic showdown on a Sunday hot afternoon as the Portland Thorns overpowered OL Reign with a thrilling 4-2 victory. Yet, it wasn’t just the six-goal spectacle that had people talking after the final whistle. The spotlight also shone on Christine Sinclair’s niece for a reason we bet will make you say, “So dope.”

Technically, the retired Canadian forward who represented the Thorns for over a decade, from 2013 to 2024, wasn’t the only one alongside her family in the VIP section of Providence Park. Also making a star appearance was former Seattle Reign icon Megan Rapinoe, accompanied by her fiancée, basketball legend Sue Bird. Regardless, it was Sinclair’s niece who stole hearts in the stands with a unique piece of memorabilia crafted especially for her.

In a candid moment captured by CBS cameras, Christine Sinclair — dressed casually in a plain white T-shirt — stands in a box at Providence Park, applauding as the final score flashes POR 4–SEA 2. Beside the former CanWNT skipper was her niece, wearing a striking, one-of-a-kind Portland Thorns jersey, which was apparently made by stitching together six different Thorns kits.

One might call it a bad idea to dismantle six kits just to make one, but mind you, this creation turned out perfectly, blending eras and designs into a colorful patchwork masterpiece. When the NWSL shared this moment on their Instagram page with the caption, “Now that is a cool jersey 🌹,” the Portland Thorns cheekily replied in the comments, “admin’s mom made these jerseys!!! 🤭.”

Then what? This post didn’t take long to make the rounds on the internet. Ardent fans who hadn’t noticed it initially were equally impressed with the craftsmanship, effort, and, more importantly, the creativity of the Thorns admin’s mother. Many were even open to the idea of having these kits officially released by the Oregon side so that those who love them could also don them, while others flooded the comments with “GOAT” cheers for the admin’s mom.

Honestly, we’re surprised that many fans, including the National Women’s Soccer League itself, took so long to notice this jersey masterpiece. To recall, during Christine Sinclair’s very own farewell match last season for the Portland Thorns, she stepped onto the pitch with her two nieces, who — you guessed it — were donning this very jersey.

Either way, it’s better late than never, as people have finally come to appreciate this thoughtful creation put together by the Portland Thorns admin’s mother. Here’s to hoping it’s produced on a larger scale so that fans can also don it and further showcase their passion for the team — a side that has now managed to etch yet another unique record!

Portland Thorns really justified their special jersey for a special occasion!

Today’s game wasn’t special just because of a cool jersey spotting. With this emphatic comeback, the Portland Thorns have now extended their unbeaten run in regular-season home matches to 10 — setting a new club record. With the win, they move into fifth place in the table with a tally of 25 points. The result also shifted the balance in the rivalry’s all-time series, which now standing at 17 wins, 16 losses, and 10 draws in Portland’s favor across 43 meetings in all NWSL competitions.

Notably, the goal fiesta was ignited by Seattle’s Emeri Adames inside the opening three minutes. But Sam Coffey’s 18th-minute penalty brought the Thorns level before Reilyn Turner sent everyone into a frenzy by doubling the lead in the 26th minute. Early in the second half, Reyna Reyes tripled the score line in the 55th minute.

via Imago Credits: X/Portland Thorns

While everything seemed under control just past the hour mark, the Reign responded through Jess Fishlock. However, barely a minute after the restart, the Thorns delivered their own instant reply — a fourth goal courtesy of Pietra Tordin! No wonder the atmosphere was buzzing, as the Thorns set a new club and league season-high attendance with 21,811 fans filling Providence Park. The match also marked the highest-scoring game in Cascadia Rivalry history with six goals.

A good at the office, indeed!