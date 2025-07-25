Proof For Lionel Messi’s Impact Revealed Amidst Backlash Over MLS’s All Star Game Absence

The Lionel Messi chapter in the MLS seems to have a sub-plot twist that we never saw coming. What looked like a soccer fairytale being woven even just a week ago now seems to be a relationship that is cracking. The prevailing atmosphere after the All-Star game feels like the admiration the US fans had for the little genius is starting to wane.

But some things are undeniable. That the Argentine wizard did take the MLS by storm, he did change the soccer landscape in the States forever. The records he is associated with – and we are talking only about those made on American soil – well, they speak for themselves. And amidst the turmoil that currently surrounds the Inter Miami forward, one Argentine outlet has come out to defend their compatriot and show how precious he has been for the MLS.

After Diego Maradona in 1986, Lionel Messi and co. Delivered their nation the greatest honor there is in soccer. In 2022, the Argentine prince finally became the King. And now, when their son is being questioned about his commitment, X outlet, All About Argentina, came out all guns blazing on X. In their update on July 24, they shared a long list of records that Messi has created since joining the MLS in July 2023.

We haven’t fact-checked them, but some of them are telling if true. Like doubling Apple TV’s season pass subscription implies how fans are willing to make a season-long commitment just for Lionel Messi. His debut against Cruz Azul was the most-watched MLS team game ever. That game, incidentally, also brought the most global viewership to an MLS game ever. What do all these simply mean? Leo Messi put the MLS on the map like never before.

Because of him, for the first time, more than 100 countries were watching MLS live. Financially, his impact has been meteoric, too. The sponsorship revenue MLS brought in after his arrival was 18% more than the previous figure. Just to show how influential the 8-time Ballon d’Or has been, in the same period, MLB had a 16% increase. Messi’s 2023 jersey was also the most-sold jersey in MLS history.

And in many other ways, which you can see in the list, the ex-Barcelona forward has stamped his authority on the league that was calling out for someone to uplift it, both sporting-wise and in terms of global exposure. His game at the New England Revolutions saw the highest attendance ever in a New England home game. The same thing happened at Soldier Field when Inter Miami went to play the Chicago Fire.

Undoubtedly, the little magician has been the man who made soccer relevant in the States. He and the 2026 FIFA World Cup that is on the horizon. But Messi was the precursor. It’s his dribbles, his free-kicks, his unnatural feats of trickery to get past his marker – that drew the fans to the MLS. That drew the money men to the MLS. Yet, one act of his has people questioning his commitment to the MLS.

The Lionel Messi problem that the MLS is facing

It all started when the Inter Miami forward made himself unavailable for the MLS All-Stars game against the Liga MX All-Stars. A marquee event in the MLS, and a game that stands for the American way of soccer, the fans hoped they would see Messi combining with other MLS headliners as they take on the Mexican League troops for bragging rights.

Well, the match went MLS’s way, 3-1, and that too without Messi’s help. But one reporter made it clear how Messi skipping the All-Stars game was belittling the MLS. The US league has been trying to establish itself as one of the prominent global leagues. Messi’s marquee signing was to a cause.

In one of his tweets on July 23, the angry reporter, Favian Renkel, even laid it out clearly: “The MLS All-Star Game is one of the few things that sets the league apart from the rest of the global soccer landscape. If you think Lionel Messi playing in it wouldn’t help grow MLS, you’re mistaken. Just a few clips of him in action could generate massive interest from fans around the world, especially those unfamiliar with what an All-Star Game even is.”

Many in the US still see Messi as the brand ambassador of the MLS. But maybe they don’t want to be so dependent anymore? As Rhode Island FC owner Brett Johnson even sent out his subtle warnings, the great Leo Messi can leave the MLS anytime. And his US chapter will surely come to a close one day. Wouldn’t it be better if the MLS didn’t have to depend on the Argentine for exposure? Wasn’t it a proud feeling when the MLS All-Stars won the game without Lionel Messi?